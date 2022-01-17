See the ranking of followers of BBB22 participants | BBB22

The number of followers that BBB22 participants have indicates a lot about their popularity, doesn’t it? And the announcement of the new brothers and sisters continues to have repercussions on social networks. After all, all of them are already being followed by thousands of people. Let’s see who has won the most so far? Just come!
📣 After the big day, he has won more than 2 million followers.
📣 After Big Day, she has gained over 867k followers.
📣 After Big Day, she has gained over 461k followers.
📣 After Big Day, she has gained over 347k followers.
📣 After Big Day, he has already gained more than 237k followers.
📣 After Big Day, she has gained over 231k followers.
📣 After Big Day, he has gained more than 227k followers.
📣 After Big Day, he has gained more than 192k followers.
📣 After Big Day, she has gained over 177k followers.
📣 After Big Day, he has gained over 176k followers.
Check out the ranking of followers of the Camarote group:
📣 After Big Day, she has gained over 800k followers.
📣 After Big Day, she has gained over 356k followers.
📣 After Big Day, she has gained over 311k followers.
📣 After Big Day, she has gained over 264k followers.
📣 After Big Day, he has gained more than 247k followers.
📣 After Big Day, she has gained over 200k followers.
📣 After Big Day, he has gained more than 193k followers.
📣 After Big Day, he already gained more than 190k followers.
📣 After Big Day, he has gained over 177k followers.
📣 After Big Day, he already gained more than 159k followers.
Do you already follow BBB on social media?
📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb
📲 Facebook and Youtube: /Big Brother Brazil
📲 Telegram: t.me/redebbb