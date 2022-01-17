Senate votes on regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies this year; understand – News

With the end of the legislative recess in February, the Senate should accelerate discussions on projects that seek to establish a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. At least three proposals on the subject can be analyzed by the senators. The texts have a number of points in common, such as the application of rules to provide more transparency and security to the crypto-assets market and increase the inspection of the sector, especially to reduce the possibilities of fraud with this type of currency.

Cryptocurrencies are virtual assets, protected by cryptography, present exclusively in digital records, whose operations are performed and stored on a computer network. These assets were created with the intention of allowing people or companies to make payments or electronic financial transfers directly to third parties, without the need for the intermediation of a financial institution.

To date, however, there is still no specific regulation for the operation of crypto-assets in the country. The public authorities, for example, have no control over which companies that offer services related to operations carried out with virtual currencies, called crypto-asset exchanges, can operate in Brazil.

This favors the action of fraudulent schemes, especially in the financial pyramid format, in which criminals convince victims to invest money in fictitious cryptocurrencies and promise to return the profit invested in the future, but do not comply with the agreement.

Despite the lack of a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, some guidelines from regulatory agencies dictate standards for use in Brazil. A 2019 normative instruction from the Federal Revenue requires the monthly provision of information regarding operations carried out with crypto-assets, with fines and sanctions for those who do not provide the data.

2018 official letters from the CVM (Comissão de Valores Imobiliários) authorize indirect investment in crypto-assets by Brazilian investment funds. The body recommends that operations be carried out with exchanges that are subject to the supervision of regulatory bodies that have powers to curb illegal practices, but recognizes that there is no explicit prohibition for investments to be made in any other way.

proposed innovations

To increase security in operations involving cryptocurrencies, the three projects that must be voted on in the Senate propose that the federal government create or appoint some public administration entity to supervise which providers of virtual asset services can operate in the country.

According to the texts, exchanges will have to commit, among other things, to actions to prevent money laundering, concealment of assets, rights and values, combat the activities of criminal organizations, the financing of terrorism and the financing of the proliferation of weapons. of mass destruction, in line with international standards.

The proposals are ready for a vote in the Senate’s CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs). Flávio Arns (Podes-PR), who prepared one of the projects, warns that “the lack of regulation and inspection of this new and growing sector represents serious risks to investors and to the health of the economic-financial order, given the possibility of using such assets for the financing of various illegal activities”.

Senator Irajá (PSD-TO), rapporteur of the three PLs, unified the matters in a single text. In his report, he emphasizes that the main lines of the proposal are the definition of a regulatory framework, “with an eminently principled character”, aimed at consumer protection and defense, the fight against financial crimes and the transparency of operations with crypto-assets.

According to him, the fact that cryptocurrency trading companies are not expressly subject to regulation or control by the Central Bank or the CVM “makes it more difficult for the public authorities to identify suspicious transactions”.

“In view of this, we believe that it is essential to contribute to changing this situation, placing these companies on the list of people who must comply with the obligations provided for in the money laundering law, which concerns the identification of customers and maintenance of records, communication of suspicious financial transactions for preventing and combating money laundering”, highlights the parliamentarian in his opinion.