Shadows Die Twice is reset by blindfolded player

One streamer has achieved an impressive feat, to say the least, this weekend. During the “Awesome Games Done Quick” event, speedrunner “Mitchriz” beat Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in just two hours. But there’s an extra detail: he was blindfolded the entire time, being guided only by sound cues.

The gameplay caught the internet’s attention so much that the terms “Sekiro” and “blindfolded” took over Twitter trends in the US and UK. This is because, Mitchriz easily passed through bosses, in which “normal” people would take several hours to defeat. In some cases, he didn’t even take damage from the bosses.

It is also worth mentioning that the speedrunner had already done the same thing at the end of 2021. However, this case gained more repercussion, after all, he performed the feat in a very popular event. On that occasion, the streamer celebrated on his Twitter profile.

SUB 2 HOURS BLINDFOLDED!! I finally did it after the months of grinding. Really happy with this one, and so excited to show off all the new strategies at GDQ. pic.twitter.com/crI6oRNE8F — Mitchriz (@Mitchriz1) December 24, 2021

Also in “Awesome Games Done Quick”, a player beat Stardew Valley in just 17 minutes. Speedrunner “Olenoname” accomplished the feat by placing a series of specific items on the character creation screen. This made the game unintentionally give these items to the player, which made gameplay easier.

Finally, the event announced that it had broken the revenue record among all its editions. $3,416,729.85 was raised, which will be donated to an institution that fights cancer.

