Sixth Mass Extinction Already Occurs On Planet Earth And The Cause Is Unprecedented

Life on planet Earth has already gone through five major mass extinction events, and scientists are increasingly convinced that a sixth event is underway. And the cause of the phenomenon is unprecedented.

Simply put: species are on the path to extinction at a much higher rate than would naturally be expected. According to experts, the signs are clear that there is a disturbance in the system. And the disturbance this time is humans.

A study led by the University of Hawaii, published in the scientific journal Biological Reviews on Monday (10/1), reveals that – unlike the other five periods, caused by natural events – this extinction event is being exclusively caused by human action.

The research considered a wide list of species threatened with extinction, including invertebrates – little considered in other analyses.

Historical data

Although some members of the scientific community deny the existence of such a catastrophe, the study’s lead author, Robert Cowie, explained that the high rates of extinction and reduced abundance of biodiversity are all well documented.

The denial of the sixth extinction is based on tendencies to face the crisis only by considering species of mammals and birds. However, according to the study, if you consider the invertebrates in the account — which make up the majority of biodiversity — the scenario is dire.

“This denial is based on a highly biased assessment of the crisis that focuses on mammals and birds and ignores invertebrates, which obviously make up the vast majority of biodiversity.”

Using historical data on species of land snails and slugs, the researchers calculate that, since 1500, the planet has already lost 7.5% to 13% of the 2 million species known to date — the equivalent of 150,000 to 260,000 organisms. .

The situation is not the same everywhere, however. While marine species face significant threats, there is no evidence that the crisis is affecting the oceans to the same extent as the land.

On land, insular species such as those on the Hawaiian Islands are much more affected than mainland species. And the rate of extinction of plants appears lower than that of land animals.

scientific denialism

Scholars claim that many people deny the sixth extinction, considering it a new and natural evolutionary trajectory, with humans as just another species playing its natural role in Earth’s history.

Many even consider that biodiversity should be manipulated for the benefit of humanity. “But benefit defined by whom?”, asks the study.

Robert Cowie points out that humans are the only species capable of manipulating the biosphere on a large scale. “We are not just another species evolving in the face of external influences. In contrast, we are the only species that has a conscious choice regarding our future and the Earth’s biodiversity.”

“Denying the crisis, accepting it without reacting, or even encouraging it, constitutes a revocation of humanity’s common responsibility and paves the way for the Earth to continue on its sad trajectory towards the Sixth Mass Extinction,” he concluded.

The causes of the 6 extinctions

1. Ordovician-Silurian Period

440 million years (approximately)

Possible causes: severe climate change that altered temperature and sea level, extensive volcanic activity, glaciation (period of intense wire), causing habitat loss and destroying the food chain of many species.

Extinct species: 60% to 70% of species

2. Upper Devonian Period

360 million years (approximately)

Possible causes: unknown. Intense climate change and lack of oxygen in the oceans due to volcanic eruptions were detected. There are indications of an asteroid impact, but the theory is not a consensus among scientists.

Extinct species: 70% to 75% of species

3. Permian-Triassic Period (the great death)

252 million years (approximately)

Possible causes: asteroid impact, intense volcanism that caused a greenhouse effect accelerated by the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and methane from the seafloor, causing a lack of oxygen in the oceans. It was the biggest mass extinction event in Earth’s history. Sea level rose and acid rain fell on Earth.

Extinct species: 96% of marine life and 70% of land

4. Triassic-Jurassic Period

200 million years (approximately)

Possible causes: Scientists believe massive volcanic activity in what is now the Atlantic Ocean, increasing carbon dioxide emissions that triggered climate change, released metastasis trapped in permafrost, the frozen ground found in the Arctic region.

Extinct species: 80% of species

5. Cretaceous-Paleogene Period

66 million years (approximately)

Possible causes: Unlike other periods, in this event the cause was an external agent, an asteroid over 13 kilometers wide that plunged into Earth at 72,000 kilometers per hour. The 180-kilometer-wide, 19-kilometer-deep crater is now the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. Many species that could fly, dig or dive deep into the oceans survived.

Extinct species: 75% of species

6. Quaternary Period

In progress

Possible causes: human beings.