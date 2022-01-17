Skin Aging: What is it? What causes? What types?

Aging is a natural process that everyone goes through. However, it’s good to be aware of the signs, as premature skin aging is caused when we don’t take care of our skin as we should. So on this day January 17, know what is premature aging and how to reverse the situation.

What is premature aging and what causes it?

We have already stated that premature aging is one that occurs in an accentuated way, when we do not pay due attention to the health of the skin. In this way, the aging process is accelerated due to neglect.

What are the causes?

There are some factors that potentiate premature aging, although there are several factors that can cause this to happen. We list below some of them that make the aging process much faster:

Unprotected sun exposure

Pollution

smoking

Sedentary lifestyle

Stress

Bad eating habits

What types?

There are signs and symptoms that indicate that the skin is aging prematurely. So be on the lookout for signs that your skin is getting older sooner than expected. The main ones are:

wrinkles

expression lines

dark spots

Flaccidity

dryness

How to fight?

There are many ways to treat and combat premature aging, Vida de Casa has prepared a list with some tips for you to avoid this problem by following basic health and protection protocols.

Cleanse the skin: leaving it clean and sanitized is essential to looking good.

leaving it clean and sanitized is essential to looking good. Use sunscreen daily: preferably with SPF 30 or more and choose the ideal filter for your skin type.

preferably with SPF 30 or more and choose the ideal filter for your skin type. Consume antioxidant foods: like vitamin C, vitamin, vitamin A, selenium, zinc. So consume vegetables, fruits and vegetables.

like vitamin C, vitamin, vitamin A, selenium, zinc. So consume vegetables, fruits and vegetables. Maintain healthy habits: how to practice physical activities, consume at least 2L of water every day, sleep well and avoid stress.

