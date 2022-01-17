Some PS3 games appear on the PS5’s PS Store; probably just a bug

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Ever since the news of Spartacus began to surface, any whispers that indicate backwards compatibility have started to go viral on the internet. Now, something that often happens turns and moves is back in the spotlight: PS3 games appearing on the PS Store of their successors.

Spartacus is a subscription service that hasn’t been officially announced yet, but that would merge PS Plus with PS Now, basically. There would be three tiers: the basic, which would be the same thing as PS Plus these days, the intermediate, with access to PS4 and PS5 games, and the advanced, with extended demos, game streaming, and a library of classic PS1 games, PS2, PS3 and PSP. It is not yet known how this library would work – but the consensus is that it would be via streaming. Another possibility is that some classic games would be ported and released for the PS4 and/or PS5, in the same way that the Switch gets old games on Switch Online. So don’t expect your PS4 or PS5 to receive backwards compatibility with old games – that’s pretty unlikely.

Anyway, as the internet needs to survive on clicks, rumors about this service appear all the time. In the last few days, we reported a patent that we explained that it did not present any news, but that all the sites already reported as if it was something confirmed. Now we have the case of PS3 games appearing on the PS5’s PS Store (via VGC).

Typically, titles that are available on PS Now appear on the PS Store, including for purchase. But that’s not the case here, as the reported titles aren’t actually available on PS Now. As you’d expect, some are already claiming that this is yet another sign that PS3 backwards compatibility on PS5 is happening.

As we have already said and Push Square also reinforces, this is nothing new. PS3 titles have been appearing in PS5 and PS4 stores for years, and whenever that happens, a new rumor goes viral. This is just a bug and it just refuses to go away.

In case you’re curious, the PS3 games that are appearing on the PS5’s PS Store are now Bejeweled, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones. In Europe, we also have the dead or alive 5 original.