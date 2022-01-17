Sony reaffirms 2022 debut

God of War Ragnarök was one of the long-awaited exclusives for 2021, but Sony and Santa Monica changed their release window to 2022. With no updates on the date, the company reaffirmed the title as one of the adventures expected for this year in a new page on the PlayStation website.

The page released by the Japanese giant details not only the Kratos saga, but also other games scheduled to debut in 2022 — Elden Ring, Stray, Horizon Forbidden West and more. Look:

Despite insider Tom Henderson speculate a delay to 2023, more evidence of the game’s arrival in 2022 emerged in Saudi Arabia, where the game was registered in a classification body. At the same time, PlayStation’s database hints at a Q3 release.

In June 2021, Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, mentioned God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West when reporting a difficulty capturing motion for both. Christopher Judge, the actor of Kratos, underwent hip surgery and even took the blame for the delay in production — and thanked the devs for waiting.

