Sound of the explosion of the Tonga volcano goes around the world and reaches Brazil

The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga volcano Hunga-Ha’apai, in the Polynesian nation of Tonga, which took place on Saturday (15), was a global-scale event. As highlighted by the MetSouth, the violent explosion generated an ash cloud that reached 30 km in height, reaching the planet’s stratosphere – the second layer of the atmosphere, after the troposphere.

So violent was the explosion caused by the eruption, it generated a huge shock wave visible in weather satellite images that are among the most impressive since science began to observe the planet from space.

publicity

The shock wave generated by the eruption of the Tonga Volcano went around the world and was even felt in Brazil. In the satellite images, it is possible to perceive the propagation of the shock wave through the displacement of the clouds. Images: RAMMB/CIRA/NOAAA pic.twitter.com/B83TiLg9QU — Marcelo Zurita (@zurita_cnnt) January 16, 2022

According to the technical director of the Brazilian Meteor Observation Service (Bramon) and contributor to the Digital Look, Marcelo Zurita, the shock wave is basically the sound of the volcano explosion. “Probably at a frequency inaudible to us, but it’s the propagation of this explosion through the atmosphere.”

Satellite images show shock wave spreading

You can see the massive ash column erupting in the mid-Pacific and expanding as it reaches higher altitudes as a shock wave spreads radially from the center of the eruption.

According to MetSouth, the event was so significant that the sound of the volcano explosion in Tonga was heard hundreds of kilometers away. Residents of Fiji, 800 km from the volcano, recorded videos of the noise generated by the eruptive process.

Meteorologists around the world observed a sudden change in atmospheric pressure at weather monitoring stations with the arrival of the wave and published the data on social media. The same pattern was observed in New Zealand, Japan, Alaska, New York, Puerto Rico, Los Angeles, Oklahoma, Miami, Zurich and even Finland, a northern European country that is 15,000 km away from the volcano.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption was heard here in Alaska starting around 3:30 am – 6,000 miles from the volcano! Infrasound measurements from the @alaska_avo confirm that it was indeed coincident with the volcanic pressure wave. Special thanks to Dr. David Fee. pic.twitter.com/Wp4tnwiaud — NWS Alaska Region (@NWSAlaska) January 15, 2022

To calculate the atmospheric pressure anomaly shock wave, the scientists used as data: the time of its arrival, the distance to the eruption and the time of the eruptive event at about 1,300 km/h in the Northern Hemisphere.

As the eruption was just after 1 am on Saturday, Brasília time, and the estimated propagation speed in most locations was 1,000 km/h, the shock wave would likely reach Brazil around 12 to 13 hours later.

Read more:

And that’s exactly what happened. Repeating the pattern observed in meteorological stations in different countries and continents, the MetSul Meteorologia survey indicated a peak in atmospheric pressure from the south to the north of Brazil in the data from the stations of the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

Tonga volcano explosion alters atmospheric pressure

An atmospheric pressure peak of ~1.0 to ~1.5 hPa was recorded at Inmet stations between 14UTC and 16UTC (11h to 13h by Brasília time) in stations in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo , Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, Distrito Federal, Amazonas, Mato Grosso and other states, most in the range of 15UTC to 16UTC, right around noon.

According to meteorologist Estael Sias, managing partner of MetSul Meteorologia, showers and thunderstorms, common at this time of year, generate downward currents and the cooling of the atmosphere increases pressure. “This could explain the rise in atmospheric pressure in one season or another with rain in the locality or nearby, but never at the same time, in a hundred stations, in so many states and far away, from the South to the North of Brazil”.

For her, what produced the pattern of sudden increase in pressure around 12 pm this Saturday was the arrival of the expansive wave that spread across the planet from the explosion of the volcano in the South Pacific.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!