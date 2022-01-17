SP starts vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against covid this Monday; clear your doubts – Health

São Paulo begins to apply the vaccine gives pfizer against coronavirus in children aged 5 to 11 years from this Monday, 17, from 8 am to 19 pm. In this first stage of immunization, the capital of São Paulo gives priority to those who have some comorbidity, permanent disability (physical, sensory or intellectual) or indigenous villagers and quilombolas.

The vaccine will be applied in all Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Integrated Outpatient Medical Care AMAs/UBSs. To receive the immunizer, the child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian of age and take some identification document, such as CPF, birth certificate or RG.

It will also be required to vaccination card and some document proving the comorbidity or permanent disability of child. A medical report, free public transport card, documents proving attendance at rehabilitation centers or specialized units or an official identity document indicating the disability are valid.

According to the forecast of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), childhood vaccination against covid in children without comorbidity or permanent disability is scheduled to start in the second week of February. At this stage, children aged 9, 10 and 11 will initially be invited. Below, understand the main points about childhood vaccination.

Which children can be vaccinated against covid-19 in São Paulo?

In this first phase of childhood immunization, the capital of São Paulo will only apply the vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 who have any comorbidity or permanent disability, in addition to indigenous villages or quilombolas.

Which Covid-19 vaccine is used in children?

So far, the only vaccine approved in Brazil for the pediatric population is Pfizer. THE Butantan Institute filed a new request for the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) also release the application of coronovac in children aged 3 to 11 years. The agency’s response is expected to be released next week.

Is the Covid-19 vaccine safe for children?

Yes. Childhood vaccination against covid-19 was recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and it already happens in at least 31 countries. Check out the list here.

When does vaccination against covid-19 start in the rest of children in São Paulo?

The prediction of the São Paulo City Hall is that children without comorbidity or permanent disability and who are not quilombolas or indigenous people can be vaccinated against the coronavirus from the second week of February. This schedule can be changed if there is any change in the delivery of Pfizer doses by the federal government or release of another immunizing agent by Anvisa.

What documents do I need to bring to vaccinate children against covid in São Paulo?

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) requires a child’s identification document (CPF, birth certificate or ID), vaccination card and proof of comorbidity or disability. For the latter, a medical report, free public transport card, documents proving attendance at rehabilitation centers or specialized units or official identity document indicating the disability are valid.

Is it necessary to pre-register for childhood vaccination against covid in São Paulo?

Pre-registration is not mandatory, but the São Paulo government recommends that it be done (on the website VaccineNow) to avoid queues and advance service on the day of vaccine application.

Below is the list of comorbidities considered:

Cardiac insufficiency;

Cor-pulmonale and pulmonary hypertension;

coronary syndromes;

Valvular heart disease;

Cardiomyopathies and Pericardiopathies;

Disease of the Aorta, Great Vessels and Arteriovenous Fistulas;

Cardiac arrhythmias;

Congenital heart diseases;

Valve prostheses;

Implanted cardiac devices;

thalassemia;

Down’s syndrome;

diabetes mellitus;

Severe chronic lung disease;

Resistant arterial and stage 3 arterial hypertension;

Stage 1 and 2 hypertension with lesion and target organ;

Cerebrovascular disease;

Immunosuppressed (including cancer patients);

Sickle Cell Anemia;

Morbid obesity;

Hepatical cirrhosis;

HIV.

See below the list of permanent deficiencies considered: