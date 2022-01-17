SP starts vaccination today in children aged 5 to 11 with comorbidities – News

The city of São Paulo begins, this Monday (17), vaccination against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years with comorbidities, physical disabilities and indigenous villagers. Parents will have to present a medical certificate, prescription or exams that prove the condition of the little ones.

In this public, the vaccination schedule provides for two doses of Pfizer with an interval of eight weeks. Remembering that children should not take another type of immunizing agent, since Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for people under 18 years of age.

The state of Sao Paulo vaccinated the first child, David Seremramiwe, 8 years old, last Friday (14), starting this new stage.

According to the Ministry of Health, parental authorization will be required for the immunization of this public or the presence of one of them at the time of application. In the case of one of those responsible for the immunization act, the written term will be waived.

According to Anvisa, the dose for children should not be administered at the same time as other vaccines in the children’s calendar as a precaution. Anvisa recommends an interval of 15 days for the application of another immunizing agent.

The capital of São Paulo also continues to apply the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in adults who completed the vaccination schedule at least four months ago. In addition, those vaccinated with Janssen also receive an additional dose.

The reinforcement in this public is given with a minimum interval of two months. In addition, in the absence of the Janssen immunizer, the citizen can receive the additional dose of Pfizer.

It is also worth remembering that the city maintains immunization with first and second doses for those over 18 years old and adolescents from 12 to 17 years old.

Vaccination posts

Vaccinations are offered from 8 am to 5 pm at megaposts, drive-thrus and partner pharmacies and from 7 am to 7 pm at UBSs (Basic Health Units) and Integrated AMAs/UBSs.

Filometer and pre-registration

The website Keeping an Eye on the Line helps to avoid agglomerations by showing the movement of people in the units. The tool also informs you which vaccines are available for the application of the second dose.

In addition, complete the pre-registration on the website vaccine now speeds up the service time at the vaccination post.