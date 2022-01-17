Specialists: pieces of the meteor that fell in MG can be found – General
The meteor that fell in Minas Gerais and which could be seen in several cities, including the Federal District, was analyzed by the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon) and according to the institution there is “a strong indication that the rock may have Meteorites are generated, which are the fragments of space rock that resist atmospheric passage and reach the ground”.
According to the researchers, it is possible that pieces of space rock that crossed the Earth’s atmosphere are found between the cities of Perdizes, in So Paulo, and Arax, in Minas Gerais. However, the calculations that determine the size of the object are still being done by Bramon. The scholars came to the conclusion after analyzing the trajectory of the blido, that is, a very luminous meteor, which was seen in the sky at 20:53 (Brasilia time) this Friday (14/01).
“After analyzing the videos, BRAMON concluded that the space rock hit the Earth’s atmosphere at an angle of 38.6°, relative to the ground, and began to shine at 86.6 km altitude over rural Uberlandia. It continued at 43.7 thousand km/h, covering 109.3 km in 9.0 seconds, and disappeared at an altitude of 18.3 km, between the municipalities of Perdizes and Arax, MG. Some reports from this region of the Tringulo Mineiro , are from people who reported having heard the noise of an explosion and felt walls and windows shaking”, explained the Brazilian Network in a note that also asks those who have records or who observed the passage of the meteor, to send their reports through the bramon form. imo.net.