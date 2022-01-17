Specialists: pieces of the meteor that fell in MG can be found – General

Meteor explodes in the sky of the Tringulo Mineiro and Alto Paranaba regions (photo: Ivan Soares / Bramon) The meteor that fell in Minas Gerais and which could be seen in several cities, including the Federal District, was analyzed by the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon) and according to the institution there is “a strong indication that the rock may have Meteorites are generated, which are the fragments of space rock that resist atmospheric passage and reach the ground”.

According to the researchers, it is possible that pieces of space rock that crossed the Earth’s atmosphere are found between the cities of Perdizes, in So Paulo, and Arax, in Minas Gerais. However, the calculations that determine the size of the object are still being done by Bramon. The scholars came to the conclusion after analyzing the trajectory of the blido, that is, a very luminous meteor, which was seen in the sky at 20:53 (Brasilia time) this Friday (14/01).