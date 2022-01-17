Speculated in Brazilian clubs, Alexandre Pato renews for one year with Orlando City | international football

Striker Alexandre Pato renewed his contract with Orlando City, from the United States, and will play in Major League Soccer this season. The new contract between the former Internacional, São Paulo and Corinthians player with the North American club is for one year.

– I am very happy with this renovation. In Orlando everyone wanted me, they made an extra effort to make me come back. So, I am very honored by this affection from everyone at the club, from the coach, president, players and all the staff. This was essential for me to stay here – said Pato, 32 years old and who was speculated as a possible reinforcement of Brazilian clubs (Santos would be one of them).

– Orlando is a city that makes me have a self-knowledge, to think about the purposes I want for my life. Here’s everything so I can play football again. My family is happy and I want to repay all the affection I received here. It will be a year of great revelations and blessings, a wonderful year,” added Pato.

Pato arrived in Orlando in February this year and signed for just one season. He, however, played little in the Major League Soccer (MLS) team, the main league in the United States. The striker had an injury to undergo knee surgery in June. Then, he had muscle injuries in an attempt to return to the lawns.

In official games, the ex-selection striker entered the field five times at Orlando, spread over 116 minutes, with an average of just over 23 per game, without swinging the nets. He played in one match in April, three in October, and the last time he played was on the 23rd of November.