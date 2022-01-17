‘Spider-Man 3’ Passes $1.6 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

The sequence ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ continues to impress at the global box office! The new feature from Marvel and gives Sony Pictures managed to surpass the impressive mark of the $1.6 billion worldwide.

Internationally, production is close to surpassing the one billion mark, having already raised $926.3 million.

According to deadline, ‘No Return Home‘ became the highest grossing in the HISTORY of Mexico ($72m), and the second highest grossing in the history of Brazil ($50.4M), Central America ($12.6M) and Ecuador ($7.9M).

The film also surpassed the $100 million worldwide in IMAX, with esteemed $101.2 million, becoming the company’s 11th title to surpass the mark.

Through Twitter, the Rotten Tomatoes disclosed that ‘Spider-Man: No Homecoming‘ was the highest rated film by audiences last year.

With 98% of approval, the feature film directed by Jon Watts was consecrated with the golden tomato (Gold Tomato), award dedicated to the title that accumulates the most positive reviews in a given year.

Despite this, the sequel stood side by side with ‘Summer of Soul’ (98%), producer’s documentary questlove, which depicts a black music festival overshadowed by Woodstock.

Right behind comes the musical ‘In a Neighborhood of New York‘, from the principal Jon M. Chu, with 94% public approval.

In 4th place comes ‘Pig‘, acclaimed drama with Nicolas Cage, which received 84% of approval and praised the performance of the star.

‘Attack of the Dogs‘, a dramatic western starring Benedict Cumberbatch closed the TOP 5 with 83%.

Remembering that, in less than a month, ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ has already raised impressive $1.55 billion worldwide, becoming the 8th highest grossing film in history.

In recent days, the new feature from Marvel managed to surpass the total box office of ‘The Avengers‘ ($1.51B), ‘Fast and furious 7‘ ($1.51B) and ‘Frozen 2‘ ($1.45B).

In the US, the film grossed solid $668.7 million – which represents the 6th BIGGEST box office in the country’s history. In the international market, $867.5 million.

Furthermore, ‘No Return Home‘ also represents the BIGGEST box office in the history of Sony Pictures, disbanding the total collection of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home‘ ($1.13B), which previously held the record.

Remembering that ‘spiderman 3‘ continues to be shown in national cinemas.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the list has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.