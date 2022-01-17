‘Start with the plants’ · TV News

Tiago Leifert took advantage of the opening day of BBB22 to wish good luck to Tadeu Schmidt, who will replace him in charge of the attraction. The former Globo presenter also used social networks to send a message to the public when voting. “Start with the plants,” he advised.

“Dear team, Tadeu, Big Boss: may it be another complicated and surprising and wonderful season as it has to be”, began the journalist. “I’m here, but with my heart there with you always”, he warned.

The former owner of the reality show even considered reactivating his Twitter account, a social network in which he had traumatic experiences, after the release of the cast of the new edition – he had deleted the profile after a wave of criticism about the presentation on Big Brother Brasil and on The Voice Brasil.

As soon as Tadeu was announced as the new presenter of the reality show, Leifert immediately declared his support. “Ideal choice: intelligent, experienced and humorous”, praised Lua’s father, who also gave advice on the plants that inhabit all editions.

“Don’t let them pop”, he warned, about the Discord Games and the spicy questions in the interaction with the confined. “As a viewer of the BBB, I’m very happy that it’s you,” he celebrated.

Big Brother Brasil 22 starts this Monday night (17) on Globo, under the command of Tadeu Schmidt. Dani Calabresa and Paulo Vieira are the novelties of the attraction’s humorous pictures, and Rafa Kalimann will be part of the BBB Network’s team of interviewers.

