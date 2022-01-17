Store refuses refund and bride loses BRL 60,000 by cutting dresses

Bride shredded dresses with scissors and lost BRL 60,000 (Reproduction/Reedit)

A pregnant bride took a huge toll on a clothing store that refused to pay a refund of about R$3,000. The case took place in Jiangjin District, China. The seller of the place recorded the moment in which the woman cut 32 wedding dresses, causing a loss of R$ 60 thousand. The video went viral on social media.

According to the Chinese portal Sohu, a wedding package was booked by the bride at the store in April 2021. The package would be ready until the ceremony on October 5th. However, with the pregnancy, the couple decided to postpone the party and, in November 2021, they asked to cancel the package and refund part of the investment.

The store refused to pay, because of their no-refund policy, but offered a negotiation. Those in charge would make an arrangement for the child’s 100th day feast, a traditional landmark in Chinese culture. The couple accepted the offer and everything seemed settled.

scissors massacre

However, on January 9th, the pregnant bride entered the store with scissors and began cutting out the exposed dresses. The video shows the customer walking around the store calmly and punching holes in every piece she found. The employee recorded the bride and you can hear her asking if she would like to calm down and think about what she was doing, as each dress costs “thousands”.

“Several thousands? It’s ok, even if they are worth several tens of thousands”, replied the pregnant woman, as she continued to cut the dresses. The customer still asks if the employee won’t call the police and said it’s ok if she did, she would refund the store.

After checking that all the goods had been cut, the woman sat on a chair and waited for the police to arrive. She was taken away by authorities and, according to Sohu, later apologized. The loss of the store was around R$ 60 thousand. During the negotiation, the pregnant woman’s future husband offered an amount to compensate the store, but the manager claims to have received nothing.

Netizens commented on what happened and are divided. Some feel that women should be held criminally responsible for their actions. Others comment that pregnancy hormones influenced her choices and she should be forgiven. However, most agree that the store must be 100% indemnified.