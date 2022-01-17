Tadeu Schmidt talks about his debut on ‘BBB22’ and says he ‘would love to be a brother’ | TV and Series

Tadeu Schmidt is counting down on his social networks for the premiere of “BBB22”. The presenter assumes command of the program for the first time after the departure of Tiago Leifert.

“I’m dying to debut! The countdown on my social networks is no wonder. I’m just expectation and excitement”, says the presenter.

“BBB22” premieres this Monday (17). The names of the participants were announced on Friday (14).

Tadeu also states that, with the announcement of the participants, the exchange experience with fans has already started on their networks and says that “I would love to be a brother”.

He also states that, to prepare for the new challenge, he “watched and re-watched a lot, including the entire previous edition”.

2 of 2 Tadeu Schmidt — Photo: Globo/ Sergio Zalis Tadeu Schmidt — Photo: Globo/ Sergio Zalis

“I was very excited, happy with my life, because I know the importance and size of ‘Big Brother Brasil’. I think it’s a great program, I’ve enjoyed it as a fan since the first edition! I watched to see Pedro Bial’s performance and then , Tiago Leifert’s, who are superstars. I enjoyed watching that.”

“I also saw it through VTs, which are really fun, and to observe people’s connection, their psychological characteristics, how they reveal themselves. Everyone does that, right? is more bossy, this one is more shy, this one is more extroverted…”.

“It’s great to be able to see people like that. I’ve always liked all of this, so knowing that the responsibility of presenting the BBB was passed on to me, filled me with pride and happiness.”

“I’m dying to debut! The countdown on my social media is no wonder. I’m just expectation and excitement. I put my soul into everything I do and, at BBB, it’s no different.”

“I’m learning a lot from the people on the team, who have so much experience on the show, and I’m also having the freedom to create my way of presenting. It’s already been very special. With the arrival of BBB fans on my networks, the feeling is that our exchange is already anticipating a little bit of what we will live together throughout the season. I see that excitement is something in common between us.”

Tadeu says that he already imagined himself as presenter of “BBB” even before being summoned to the post.

“Several times! Even many years before Bial left. I kept thinking about what it would be like to be there, what my way of presenting would be… At the same time, when they were speculating who could present the program in his place and they said my name, together with other people, I thought it was super cool. Even so, I didn’t imagine it would really happen, so it was a big surprise to receive the news of the invitation.”

“I watched and rewatched a lot, including the entire previous edition. Before, I followed ‘Big Brother Brasil’ as a spectator, who might watch one day, might end up missing another… Even because of my schedule at ‘Fantastic’ it happened. So, in addition to talking to the show’s team, of course, I chose to do it that way to understand everything better and get more intimate with reality.”

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my life, it’s how to deal with fans (laughs). I learned that fans use their heart. The same guy who is super balanced, super centered, when he goes to the fans, he goes crazy! But I learned that you can’t be upset with a fan. In the end, one supports João and the other supports Maria. If I talk about Maria, João’s people may not like it. If I talk about João, here comes Maria’s group. Normal. This passion for ‘BBB’ brought the show to its 22nd edition, so there’s a lot of good stuff there and that’s what I focus on.”

“I would love to be a brother for the experience of being in a closed place, in an intense coexistence, being surrounded by the cameras and with everyone seeing what is happening. But above all, for being participating in a game.”

“I was an athlete, my family is of athletes. A game in which the path to victory is not my speed, my strength or my talent, but my way, the way I act and position myself in front of of things, my character, my sympathy… This is too much! Imagine: it’s my way that can lead me to victory!”

“I’d love to be on a show that tests all of that. I’m looking forward to getting on the air soon so I can follow it up close.”