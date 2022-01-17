Tadeu Schmidt will keep the tradition and textão in reality

About to debut in charge of “BBB 22”, Tadeu Schmidt said he intends to “maintain the tradition” of the reality show. In an interview with O Globo, the presenter assured that there will be “textão” on the day of elimination.

I have to keep this tradition, right? You can’t just get there live and say: ‘Guys, the voting is over’. There has to be preparation, remembering something about the trajectory of the people who are on the wall, something about the game that took them there, creating a suspense. So, there will be texture, yes!

A fan of “Big Brother Brasil”, Schmidt said that his favorite edition of the reality show was the first: “I have an affective issue with her. The premiere took place at an intense moment in my family life, the arrival of our first daughter, and the ‘BBB’ was there as a companion.”

When it was time to choose the biggest character on the show, he mentioned Gil do Vigor.

What an extraordinary guy! It has an intensity, a charisma… I met him at ‘Criança Esperança’, and he had the biggest party, talked to my daughters on the phone, invited himself to a barbecue at my house… What a lovely figure and authentic is Gil!

Today, the day of the premiere of “BBB 22” with Tadeu Schmidt in charge, Ana Maria Braga and Tiago Leifert already wished “good luck” to the presenter.

