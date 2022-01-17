teachers comment on Portuguese and essay exams

Students who took the Portuguese test of the second phase of the Fuvest 2022 entrance exam today found a test “difficult, but not impossible”, evaluates Portuguese teacher Serginho Henrique, from the Objective course. THE UOL corrects the tests in partnership with the objective (see the correction here).

For Serginho, the exam required students to be able to make deep and autonomous reflections.

“The student needs to have an in-depth knowledge of the discipline to deal with it not in a dogmatic way, but in a deeply reflective way”, he said.

In addition, the teacher evaluated that candidates who had the habit of reading had an easier time answering questions, both literature and grammar.

Today’s exam had 10 essay questions and an essay. Among the questions, six addressed grammatical topics, while the other four were literature and referred to books on the mandatory reading list prepared by Fuvest.

The works that were charged were “Alguma Poesia”, by Carlos Drummond de Andrade; “Angústia”, by Graciliano Ramos; “Campo Geral”, by Guimarães Rosa; and “Terra Sonâmbula”, by Mia Couto.

For Serginho, the literature questions required that the candidates had actually read the books, and studying through summaries and professors’ comments would not have been enough.

[Foi] a test with a high level of difficulty, although not impossible, and that requires the student to actually have the habit of reading, in fact have the habit of studying, in fact know the books on the mandatory list and develop a deep reflection and above all autonomous.

Serginho Henrique, Portuguese teacher at Objective

Theme of the essay was ‘The different faces of laughter’

The theme of the Fuvest 2022 essay was “The different faces of laughter”. According to the institution that prepares the entrance exam, candidates should “explore the different aspects of laughter, which can be understood as a universal characteristic of the human being, political criticism, social framing and even as a form of resistance, among other possible approaches that are relevant to the topic.” Five supporting texts were provided for candidates.

For Maria Aparecida Custódio, an Objective Writing teacher, the topic was surprising and must have scared the candidates at first. “But, after reading the collection, the candidate certainly had some subsidy to produce his own text”, she said.

It is a universal topic. I could talk about laughter anywhere in the world. It is a timeless theme, which helps the candidate to identify this manifestation at all times. Laughter manifests itself in situations of joy and sadness, sarcasm, frustration. There’s nervous laughter, but there’s laughter also representing a form of therapy.”

Maria Aparecida Custódio, Objective Writing teacher

According to the teacher, the candidates may have explored these different faces, resorting not only to the text collection, but also to the sociocultural repertoire itself. “I do not believe that the candidate will find difficulties in developing this theme”, said Maria Aparecida.

The test had 7% abstention

Fuvest reported that 2,177 candidates failed today’s test, 7% compared to the 30,000 called for the second stage of the exam.

In total, 8,211 USP vacancies are offered via Fuvest. The university will also offer another 2,936 places through Sisu (Unified Selection System), which uses the grade obtained by the student in the Enem (National High School Exam).

Today, on the first day of the test, students have to answer ten essay questions in Portuguese and produce an essay, which requires an argumentative-essay text, just like in Enem. Tomorrow (17), participants must solve 12 questions from subjects related to the chosen course.

“If there are two subjects, there will be six questions for each one. If there are three subjects, there will be four questions for each one. If there are four subjects, there will be three questions for each one”, informs the entrance exam.

The tests are worth a total of one hundred points and last up to four hours. During the test there will be facial recognition of the participants. “A metal detector will be used to enter the exam rooms, with the objective of guaranteeing the safety of candidates and the smoothness of the exam”, says Fuvest.