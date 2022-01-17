Tesla flees China and lands in Africa in search of essential mineral for batteries; meet agreement considered unique

THE Tesla is landing in new lands. The world’s largest electric car maker has landed in Mozambique in the search for an important component of its electric car batteries: the graphite. The idea is for the billionaire Elon Musk’s company to reduce its dependence on China.

In what is considered a unique partnership between an electric vehicle manufacturer and a producer of the mineral essential for lithium-ion batteries, Tesla last month signed a deal with the Australian company. Syrah Resources, which operates one of the largest graphite mines in the world in the African country.

The company will obtain the mineral from the mine in Balama, in Cabo Delgado province. From there, the material will be taken to a factory in Vidalia, in the US state of Louisiana.

Tesla: greater capacity and less dependence

China dominates the global graphite market. The trip to Mozambique means that Tesla wants to increase its capacity to produce batteries while reducing its dependency from Beijing for that.

Tesla, based in Austin, Texas, plans to buy 80% of what the plant produces – 8 thousand tons of graphite per year – from 2025, according to the understanding. To do this, Syrah must prove that the material meets the electric car maker’s standards.

“It starts at the top with geopolitics,” Simon Moores, UK battery materials data and intelligence provider, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, told the Associated Press.

“Americans want to build enough domestic capacity to be able to build [baterias de íons de lítio] within the United States. This agreement will allow Tesla to source graphite independently from China,” he added.

Balama and its challenges in Cabo Delgado

THE pandemic of covid-19 affected the production of graphite in Balama in 2020, forcing the reduction of 65% of the workforce. Activity in the region resumed in March last year.

In addition to the coronavirus, Mozambique does not escape the activity of insurgents. However, so far, it is unclear whether rebel activity in Cabo Delgado has any bearing on Syrah’s plans in Balama.

*With information from the Independent