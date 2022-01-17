Texas hostage taking was ‘act of terrorism’, says Joe Biden

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, classified, this Sunday (16), as an “act of terrorism” the hostage taking last Saturday (15) at a synagogue in the state of Texas and appeared to confirm that the attacker, who died later, demanded the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui.

“This was an act of terrorism” related to “someone who was detained 15 years ago and has been in prison for 10 years,” Biden told reporters during a visit to a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia.

Aafia Siddiqui is a neuroscientist sentenced to 86 years in prison in the United States on charges of trying to kill American servicemen in Afghanistan.

The FBI also said Sunday that the man who died after taking four hostages at the Texas synagogue was a 44-year-old British citizen named Malik Faisal Akram.

“At this time, there are no indications that anyone else was involved,” the FBI’s Dallas office said in a statement, adding that investigators continue “to review evidence collected at the synagogue.”

Akram broke into the synagogue during a ceremony that was being streamed online and held all four people present hostage, including the rabbi. In all, the kidnapping lasted about ten hours and involved more than 200 police officers.

“He was irritated, and the more his irritation grew, the more the threats grew,” said a witness who was following the ceremony online – the broadcast would be taken down by Facebook about three hours later.