The 10 richest youtubers in the world in 2021

During the pandemic, many traditional media have had a hard time adjusting. Video game and movie releases were postponed, soap opera schedules were changed, and many old content was reprized.

For YouTube, however, it was a very good time.

Research shows that in 2021, the platform had 2.3 billion users worldwide. According to YouTube itself, a billion hours of video content are consumed on the platform every day.

No wonder, many youtubers make a fortune with videos posted on the platform. The richest identified by Forbes magazine are not necessarily those with the most views, but rather those who have successfully made money through brand partnerships, sponsorship deals and merchandise sales.

While it is estimated that two-thirds of YouTube content is not in English, it appears that English-speaking content creators are the most able to financially capitalize on their popularity.

YouTube, like many other modern media platforms, is dealing with issues of misinformation and harmful content – ​​however, this doesn’t seem to have affected its creators’ ability to attract advertisers and sponsors to their channels. Find out who are the ten highest paid youtubers in the world according to Forbes:

10- Arsement Preston

Preston Arsement has grown his community largely thanks to Minecraft-centric videos, though he runs several channels on the site. A regular on this list, he earned around $16 million in 2021 — just below the previous year, when he ranked sixth.

9- Logan Paul

The controversial boxer and vlogger was last in the top 10 in 2017. He earned $18 million in 2021.

8- Dude Perfect

Comedy pranksters Dude Perfect were number three on the list in 2020. They made $20 million last year.

7- Ryan Kaji

The world’s most famous toy reviewer has dropped from the top of the tree to number seven. In 2021, his mix of toy reviews, educational videos and family vlogs helped him make 27 million (R$149.3 million).

6- Nastya

The seven-year-old Russian has nearly 90 million YouTube subscribers. She started out as a toy unboxing company, but now her vlogs and music videos are growing in popularity and her earnings have soared to $28 million in 2021.

5- Unspeakable

The Minecraft player has been uploading to YouTube for a decade. He sold the rights to his back catalog to the company Spotter last year, which contributed to his earnings of $28.5 million. millions).

4- Rhett and Link

In this YouTube highest earning list, the hosts of geek chat show Good Mythical Morning earned $30 million in 2021.

3- Markiplier

Another regular game creator, Markiplier has used his business acumen to create a successful merchandise brand, earning $38 million last year.

2- Jake Paul

Entering boxing, Jake Paul returned to the top 10. His high-profile fights against UFC stars helped him earn $45 million in 2021. It’s a turnaround for the creator who was criticized for some of his vlogs in 2017, which many found in poor taste. With more boxing plans for 2022, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him retain his spot among YouTube’s elite on next year’s list.

1- MrBeast

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00NgUctWoLQ

YouTube’s biggest earner is a content creator who uses stunts and pranks to delight his audience. Last year, he recreated elements of Netflix’s hit “Round 6/Squid Game” on his channel, played hide and seek in an 80,000-seat stadium and was buried underground.

Its 10 billion views, along with the MrBeast burger franchise, have meant Jimmy Donaldson has nearly doubled his income in 2021, after ranking second on this list the year before. It earned US$ 54 million last year.