The 4 Cryptocurrencies That Appreciated Most During Bitcoin’s Crash

While many cryptocurrency market watchers watch Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) rebound from the terrible start to the new year, some altcoins are taking the lead and racking up significant price gains.

Bitcoin is up a shy 3.8% on the week, the appreciation of ether in the same period is around 7.6%, according to CoinMarketCap. But, as has been the case in 2022 so far, altcoins are faring better.

Not so long ago, it was rare to see so many other projects soaring while bitcoin and ethereum remained stagnant. Now weeks like this are becoming a trend.

Over the past seven days, the traditional market leaders haven’t stood still, but they certainly weren’t rising as high as NEAR, the Near Protocol decentralized platform token.

NEAR is up 43% last week, hitting a new all-time high of $20.38 last Friday (14th). Cryptocurrencies such as Polygon (MATIC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Terra (LUNA) were also featured.

Bitcoin and Ethereum

Bitcoin is up 3.8% from a week ago, trading this Sunday morning (16) for $43,167. While it is still miles from its former high price of $68,790, the asset appears to be on a steady recovery from its precipitous drop earlier in the week.

In the early hours of Monday morning (10), bitcoin was trading around $42,178, then went into free fall until it hit a bottom of $39,867.

Ethereum also dropped below the symbolic $3,000 threshold last Monday. This weekend, ether is trading at $3,344, nearly 11% higher than last Saturday.

Earlier this week, a new report from data provider Kaiko concluded that the correlation between the price of bitcoin, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 is at its highest level since July 2020.

Does this mean that bitcoin is being more assimilated into the traditional financial markets it was designed to combat? Not necessarily.

Kaiko’s report concluded that investors in the bitcoin and equity markets were reacting to news from the Federal Reserve last week. The US Federal Reserve was signaling it would raise interest rates to transition to a post-pandemic economy.

So bitcoin and equity investors — certainly there is some overlap — are monitoring the same negative news. But no one can be sure whether the current high correlation will hold for long.

Also, crypto was a hot topic in Washington this week. On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jay Powell announced that the entity will release its report on cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) in the coming weeks.

Like many governments around the world, the Fed is especially interested in researching the feasibility of implementing CBDCs in the United States, so the report will likely include a discussion of the advancement of a potential digital dollar.

LUNA, DOGE, MATIC are on the rise

In addition to NEAR, other altcoins have also deflected the bearish move in the crypto market. One of them was LUNA, the Terra network token that shot up 37% on the week. The cryptocurrency is trading around $86 at the time of writing.

The Earth has been growing steadily for the past two months. It’s worth noting that at Christmas time, the total amount locked up in Earth grid-based projects exceeded $20 billion.

Last week when the LUNA price was falling, TVL dropped to around $15 billion, but higher quotes mean higher value and therefore TVL on Earth projects is back to around $19 billion , according to DeFi Llama.

The Polygon community also took advantage of MATIC’s 24% appreciation over the past seven days, now worth $2.38.

Finally, Dogecoin closes the group up 27% for the week. Currently, DOGE is worth just $0.18, still a far cry from its all-time high of $0.74 reached in May last year, amid persistent Elon Musk pumping and meme cryptocurrency hype.

Last Friday, Dogecoin was able to briefly exceed $0.20 when the Tesla store started accepting currency as a payment method for merchandising products.

Therefore, after a rough start to the year, the cryptocurrency market is in the green in general. Will it stay like this? We’ll find out next week.

*Translated and edited with permission from Decrypt.co