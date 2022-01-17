The blood problem that makes it difficult for humans to go to Mars

Raju Singh 1 min ago Technology Comments Off on The blood problem that makes it difficult for humans to go to Mars 0 Views

British astronaut Tim Peake taking a blood sample for study

Credit, NASA

photo caption,

British astronaut Tim Peake taking a blood sample for study

Scientists have made new discoveries about why space travel causes astronauts to become anemic, sometimes for long periods, upon returning to Earth.

Canadian researchers claim that 50% more red blood cells are destroyed in space, and this continues to happen throughout the duration of the mission.

As a result, long trips to the Moon, Mars and beyond – including space tourism trips – can be challenging.

At the same time, the findings could help patients hospitalized in ICUs on Earth who also suffer from anemia.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Shadows Die Twice is reset by blindfolded player

One streamer has achieved an impressive feat, to say the least, this weekend. During the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved