the end! OnePlus 6 and 6T have software support ended by the manufacturer

Although the situation is not positive, the decision is far from a surprise to users. Smartphones in these 2018 lines had already received three major OS updates and three years of Android security patches, in addition to approximately 60 Closed Beta builds and over 30 Open Beta builds.

Sunday (16) does not start with good news for users of the OnePlus 6 and 6T cell phones. The manufacturer decided to close support for models in these series. This means that they will no longer receive updates.

In a publication in reddit, the device developers team confirmed the end of support and thanked the community for supporting them throughout this period and reinforcing that they will continue to take into account the feedbacks of their testers.

Beta users were asked a number of times throughout the support phase in order to test features periodically introduced in implementations of new versions of OxygenOS.