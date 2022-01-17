the end! OnePlus 6 and 6T have software support ended by the manufacturer

Sunday (16) does not start with good news for users of the OnePlus 6 and 6T cell phones. The manufacturer decided to close support for models in these series. This means that they will no longer receive updates.
Although the situation is not positive, the decision is far from a surprise to users. Smartphones in these 2018 lines had already received three major OS updates and three years of Android security patches, in addition to approximately 60 Closed Beta builds and over 30 Open Beta builds.
In a publication in reddit, the device developers team confirmed the end of support and thanked the community for supporting them throughout this period and reinforcing that they will continue to take into account the feedbacks of their testers.
Beta users were asked a number of times throughout the support phase in order to test features periodically introduced in implementations of new versions of OxygenOS.
“It was thanks to your constant support that we were able to constantly improve the software experience on these devices and we cannot thank you enough for your constant feedback. We would like to share a special word of thanks to all beta testers, who since 2018 have been testing features before they are released to the stable version. You played a huge role in optimizing OxygenOS to ensure a better overall experience.
Once again, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of you for the tremendous support along the way. None of this would be possible without you. We will continue to listen to your voice to build even better products in the future.”
OnePlus Team
Now, it remains for the community to trust in modding to update your old cell phones, or switch to newer models.
What did you think of the end of support and the message sent by the Chinese manufacturer’s developers to the community? Share with us your opinion!
(Updated December 2, 2021 at 8:30 am)