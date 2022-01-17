the latest Flamengo on the ball market

ASTRONOMICAL OFFER BY MICHAEL

A participant in the 2022 Club World Cup, Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, is willing to remove striker Michael from Flamengo. After making an investment of US$8 million, with payment in cash, and receiving a refusal from the club from Gávea, the Arabs decided that they will raise the values ​​to carry out the hiring of the player who was featured in the last season.

VITINHO MUST RENEW WITH FLAMENGO

Striker Vitinho recently received an onslaught from clubs in the Arab world to try to take the Flamengo athlete, however, the board did not want to release the player and is even considering offering the athlete a contract renewal.

FLAMENGO WANTS SOTELDO FOR KENEDY’S PLACE

The fan has been demonstrating for days to see the attacking midfielder Yeferson Soteldo with the Flamengo shirt. And after the great red-black mobilization on social networks, the club’s board began conversations in order to formalize a proposal for the Venezuelan. However, Soteldo’s salary is a major obstacle.

OFFICIAL PROPOSAL BY ANDREAS PEREIRA

Still without hiring new players for 2022, Flamengo is in the market to definitively buy the players that are on loan. After Thiago Maia, Rubro-Negro made an official proposal to Manchester United for midfielder Andreas Pereira.

ANGOLAN ATTACKER IN MIRA

Forward of the Angola national team, Zine Salvador caught the attention of Flamengo, who are trying to sign him. Rubro-Negro even made a proposal to 1º de Agosto, the Angolan club’s owner, on loan, according to the ‘Flazoeiro’ YouTube channel page.

BENFICA GIVES UP RAMON

Interested in counting on Ramon, Benfica made a first contact with Flamengo. Despite the desire to have the left-back in the squad, the deal will not materialize. According to journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, from “SIC Notícias”, the Portuguese team gave up on hiring the player.

FLAMENGO SEEKS DEFENDER AFTER PAULO SOUSA’S ENDORSEMENT

With the arrival of coach Paulo Sousa, Flamengo focuses on the search for reinforcements for the 2022 season. One of the targets of Rubro-Negro is defender Carlos Salcedo, 28, who belongs to Tigres, from Mexico.

NEW PLANNED EXIT

According to information from journalist Venê Casagrande, goalkeeper Gabriel Batista should not remain at Flamengo. The decision comes from a meeting recently held between the athlete’s manager and the red-black board.

BLUE CROSS INSISTS ON LÉO PEREIRA

Reformulating the squad for 2022, Flamengo received a proposal from Cruz Azul, from Mexico, for defender Léo Pereira. However, according to the newspaper O Dia, Rubro-Negro wants the athlete to remain and decided not to open negotiations. However, the Mexican team will make a new offer.

