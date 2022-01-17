‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: check out the heat of the second season | 2022

The second season of The Masked Singer Brasil premieres only on Sunday, 23/1, but in the heat of the program, we can already have a taste of what we are going to watch.
Safe, heart! New costumes, new judge and new backstage presenter
Check out the cast of the second season of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo
Season one champion, wearing the Unicorn costume, Priscilla Alcântara, now a backstage presenter, proved why she was chosen to fill the post.
“She has the look of the participants, she knows what it’s like to be inside the fantasy”, commented director Marcelo Amiky.
“Priscila is astute, she has the verve of being a communicator”, added Ivete Sangalo.
And what does the singer and presenter have to say?
“I’m freaking out. I’m a big fan of everyone on the show”, commented she, who already has her list of bets:
“As I’m close to the participants, I’ve been paying attention to body expressions and silhouettes. I already have my guess for the Chameleon.”
Maria Bonita and Lampião form a duo on ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ — Photo: Globo
The second season of The Masked Singer Brasil features a duo, actually a couple, Maria Bonita and Lampião.
According to director Marcelo Amiky, the costumes connect with Brazilian popular culture:
“We brought elements of our culture, such as Lampião, Maria Bonita and Coxinha.”
Sunday program and children’s appeal
Ursa, a participant in the second season of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’, promises to be liked by the kids — Photo: Globo
A new Sunday program on Globo’s schedule, The Masked Singer Brasil promises to please the whole family, especially the kids, who go crazy with the costumes.
“We established a very strong connection with the children and, now on Sundays, we are going to enhance that”, said the director.
“My daughters watched the first season of the show and had a relationship with Unicorn and Monster. On Sundays, this connection will be with the whole family. And I never imagined that I would host a Sunday show”, pointed out Veveta.