‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will make a scandal to defend Flávia; understand! | come around

Understand the beef between Paula and Carmem
Paula and Carmem are rivals in business and in their personal lives. The two were once in love with the same man and have competing companies in the cosmetics industry.
Paula and Carmen fight
To make the war between the two worse, Gabriel, Carmem’s son, immediately fell in love with Flávia, who is considered a ‘false daughter’ by Paula.
Paula tells Flávia that she can be the next president of Terrare
Flávia will discover that Gabriel is Carmen’s heir, and of, breakage, will be insulted by the mother-in-law at the boyfriend’s bar.
Carmem sees Flávia’s video on Gabriel’s cell phone and is horrified
Devastated with yet another failure in love, the dancer will vent to Paula.
“The Cobra Wollinger broke up with me. She said I was a rogue pole dancer. I wasn’t good for her son”, Flávia will complain.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) reveals to Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) that she was offended by Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Paula will get blood in her eyes when she hears that her ‘stepdaughter’ was offended by her enemy and will prepare the rematch.
“Come with me! Let’s teach that snake a lesson!”, Paula will say.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) hears Paula’s (Giovanna Antonelli) plan against Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“What are you thinking of doing, Paula?” Gabriel’s girlfriend will ask.
“A scandal! Rotate the baiana! Kick the tent pole!”, promised the businesswoman.
Jeez! How will this fight between Paula and Carmem be? 👀
👉 Keep an eye on the summary of the week to know everything that will happen in the soap opera!
17 Jan
Monday
Rose asks Neném not to reveal their past. Neném suggests that lunch be cancelled. Nunes delivers a wire to Guilherme to put on Rose. Flávia is devastated to learn that Ingrid is in love with Murilo. Celina tells Daniel about Guilherme’s plan. Neném reveals to Osvaldo that Rose is the woman he fell in love with in Rome. Odete forces Juca to keep the complaint she made against Jandira a secret. Carmem confronts Flavia. Tigger and the family arrive at Tina’s house, and Rose and Baby try to stay away. Paula returns with Flávia to the Wollinger Bar and attacks Carmem. Guilherme notices the exchange of looks between Neném and Rose.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!