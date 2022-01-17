the movement of the Stock Exchange live (17/01/2022)

9:00 am – IBC-Br advances 0.69% in November, compared to 0.65% consensus by Refinitiv

In 2021, the accumulated increase is 4.59%.

8:52 am – Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3) releases preliminary prospectus for Braskem’s share offering (BRKM5)

The state-owned company informed that, on Monday (17), the Notice to the Market and the Preliminary Prospectus of the Braskem stock offering were released. The offer registration request is currently under analysis by the CVM, and the offer is subject to its prior approval.

The total number of shares to be offered by Petrobras within the scope of the offering will be 75,704,061 Braskem class A preferred shares.

8:37 am – Price of a ton of iron ore drops in Chinese ports, despite data

China is trying to improve air quality for the winter Olympics, which investors see as a possible impact on steel production in the short term.

In Qingdao, it was down 1.84% to $125.65. In Dalian, it was down 2.35% at $111.06.

8:36 am – Eztec (EZTC3) reports lower-than-expected numbers, points out Credit Suisse

Despite weaker numbers in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) than projected, the bank maintains a positive view of the company’s more cautious approach to launches, as it sees room for the sector’s dynamics to continue to deteriorate.

Credit Suisse maintains a neutral recommendation for Eztec, and a target price of BRL 24.00, compared to Friday’s (14th) price of BRL 18.61.

8:25 am – Focus Report increases IPCA projection for 2022 from 5.03% to 5.09%

In addition, market experts heard by the Central Bank see, on average, the Brazilian GDP growing 0.29% this year, compared to 0.28% last week. Projections for the dollar were unchanged, at R$5.60, as well as for the Selic, at 11.75%.

For 2023, expectations for the IPCA went from 3.36% to 3.40% and for GDP growth from 1.70% to 1.75%. For the dollar, projections went from R$5.45 to R$5.46.

8:12 am – InfoMoney Radar: Operational previews of EzTec and Plano&Plano, Vale and Usiminas partially resume operation in MG and more

8:00 am – IGP-10 increases 1.79% in January, says FGV, compared to a rise of 0.53% in December

8:00 am – Vale (VALE3) gradually resumes operations impacted by rains in Minas Gerais

7:50 am – Agenda of the day: IBC-Br, trade balance, US stock exchanges closed

This Monday, the highlights are for Brazilian publications, since the American stock market remains closed due to the Martin Luther King holiday.

Here, we highlight the publication of the Focus Bulletin, at 8:25 am, and of the IBC-Br, the November “GDP preview”, at 9:00 am, both made by the Central Bank. In addition, at 3 pm, the Ministry of Economy publishes the weekly trade balance.

7:45 am – Cryptos today: Cardano soars, Bitcoin hovers at $43,000 as market awaits bullish signal and Walmart reveals plans for metaverse

7:39 am – Europe advances and recovers from Friday’s crashes

The main European indices rose earlier this week after closing sharply in Friday’s trading session. Investors continue to monitor in the Old Continent the pressure for the resignation of the first Briton Boris Johnson and the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

See the performance of European stock exchanges at the moment:

DAX (Germany), +0.47%

CAC 40 (France), + 0.55%

FTSE (UK), +0.74%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.33%

STOXXX 600 (Eurozone), +0.62%

7:35 am – Asian indexes close without exact trend, after data from China

Stocks in Japan and mainland China closed higher, but Hong Kong and South Korea fell.

Last night, China released a series of data, which showed that its economy is stronger than expected – gross domestic product grew 1.6% in the last quarter of 2021, compared to a consensus of 1.1%, accumulating up 8.1%. Industrial production increased 4.3% in the year. Retail sales in December, however, were below expectations, growing 1.7% on a monthly basis.

Investors monitor how the Central Bank of China will behave in the face of the heating of the economy – this Sunday, despite the heated economy, the Asian giant’s monetary institution cut lending rates for the first time since April 2020, eyeing a possible slowdown. .

Check out the performance of Asian stocks:

Shanghai (China), +0.58% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.68% (closed)

Nikkei (Japan), +0.74%

Kospi (South Korea), -1.09% (closed)

7:25 am – US futures have an uptrend, on a closed day in the US

This Monday (17), the main US indices rose, after closing Friday’s trading without exact direction, with the Dow Jones retreating 0.56% and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advancing, respectively, 0.08% and 0, respectively. 59%.

The American stock exchange does not open today, due to the Martin Luther King holiday.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related