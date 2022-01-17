the payment schedule of up to BRL 1,212 came out

The PIS/Pasep allowance calendar for the base year 2020 was approved by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat). Payments should have been made last year, but were postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Deposits for base year 2021, which should be made cumulatively this year, should be transferred to 2023. The amounts of transfers are up to one minimum wage in force, in this year’s case, R$ 1,212. The transfer of values ​​will start next month and should end in March.

Official payment dates

The salary allowance payment schedule for the base year 2020 is confirmed and has been released by Codefat. It is necessary to pay attention to the dates, as the private servers will receive the PIS by the Caixa according to the month of birthday.

Born in January: from February 8, 2022;

Born in February: from February 10, 2022;

Born in March: from February 15, 2022;

Born in April: from February 17, 2022;

Born in May: from February 22, 2022;

Born in June: from February 24, 2022;

Born in July: from March 15, 2022;

Born in August: from March 17, 2022;

Born in September: from March 22, 2022;

Born in October: from March 24, 2022;

Born in November: from March 29, 2022;

Born in December: as of March 31, 2022.

Public servants, in turn, receive the Pasep through a deposit made by Banco do Brasil. For them, benefit payments for 2020 are made according to the last digit of the program enrollment:

End of registration 0 or 1: from February 15, 2022;

End of registration 2 or 3: from February 17, 2022;

End of application 4: from February 22, 2022;

End of application 5: from February 24, 2022;

End of application 6: from March 15, 2022;

End of application 7: from March 17, 2022;

End of application 8: from March 22, 2022;

End of application 9: from March 24, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that the recipients of the PIS/Pasep allowance need to redeem the benefit amount until December 29, 2022.

PIS/Pasep allowance: calendar is for 2020 only

This benefit of the PIS/Pasep allowance is paid annually, always according to the time worked by the civil servants in that year. The transfer of the values ​​of those who worked in 2020 should have been paid in 2021, but due to the pandemic it was postponed.

The government justified the postponement by saying that the resources would be used to make payments for the Emergency Employment and Income Benefit (BEm), which would be a complement to the salary of workers who had their journey and/or wages reduced. Therefore, the initial idea was that payments for 2020 and 2021 would be made cumulatively in 2022.

But, according to information from the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, deposits for those who worked in 2021 can also be postponed. Thus, the PIS/Pasep allowance is as follows:

Base year 2020: Payments in 2022 as per the above dates;

Base year 2021: Payments do not yet have a date and are expected to take place in 2023.

It is worth remembering that the value of the benefit is readjusted according to the current minimum wage, so when the payment of the previous amounts is made, it will also be readjusted.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep payments?

Workers who have a formal contract in the private sector or public body are entitled to the benefit. In addition, the following requirements must be met: