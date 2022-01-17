The program has a full scholarship and 15 thousand euros per month

In 2022, the Haddad Foundation will provide five scholarships to postgraduate humanities students who wish to study at Trinity College Dublin, the best university in Ireland. There are two programs offered, a fellowship from the institution itself and another in partnership with Abei (Brazilian Association of Irish Studies).

In this year’s edition, the Haddad Foundation scholarships will select up to five Brazilian students who currently reside in Brazil and do not have dual citizenship. Scholarship selection criteria include academic merit and ability to contribute to the fellowship program and Trinity College Dublin. The objective of the initiative is to develop studies, research and activities related to specific areas of specialization of each program.

Haddad Fellowship Scholarships

Haddad Fellowship scholarships are aimed at those who wish to study in one of these postgraduate programs: Dramaturgy, Scenic, Theater Direction, Theater and Performance, Comparative Literature and Creative Writing.

The program grants cover all tuition and fees expenses for one year of the course and a monthly allowance of 15 thousand euros that will be paid between the months of October 2022 and September 2023.

To apply for one of the scholarships, it is necessary to complete the program application process and, after approval, candidates automatically apply. More information about the program at this link (available here). Interested parties must apply by May 2.

Haddad/Abei bags

Scholarships in partnership with Abei are for students who wish to enter one of the programs: Literary Translation, History of Modern Ireland and Irish Writing. As with the previous program, the grants cover all tuition and fees for one year of the course and a monthly allowance of 15,000 euros that will be paid between October 2022 and September 2023.

To apply, candidates will be pre-selected by a board appointed by Haddad Fellowship and ABEI to be interviewed and, in parallel, must enter the Trinity College Dublin selection process.

More information about the program at this link (available here). Applications for interested students begin on February 1, 2022 and close on April 1, 2022.

