There’s a ‘100% chance of extinction’ unless humans move to other planets, says Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that all species on Earth have a “100% chance” of disappearing in an extinction event in… 17.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

This Sunday (16), the businessman left a comment on his Twitter account. “There is a 100% chance of extinction of all species due to the expansion of the Sun, unless humanity makes multiplanetary life.” In this message, Musk responded to a tweet about a recent study, in which there is said to be evidence that a sixth mass extinction event of global biodiversity is on the way, this time caused entirely by human activities. The new research points out that some people also deny that the sixth extinction began. Others accept it as a new and natural evolutionary trajectory, as humans are just another species playing its natural role in Earth’s history.

