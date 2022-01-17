https://br.sputniknews.com/20220117/existe-100-de-chance-de-extincao-a-menos-que-os-humanos–se-mudem-para-outros-planetas-diz-musk-21048303 .html
There’s a ‘100% chance of extinction’ unless humans move to other planets, says Musk
There’s a ‘100% chance of extinction’ unless humans move to other planets, says Musk
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that all species on Earth have a “100% chance” of disappearing in an extinction event in… 17.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil
2022-01-17T04:26-0300
2022-01-17T04:26-0300
2022-01-17T04:26-0300
society and everyday
space
Earth
extinction
elon musk
Sun
humans
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content
/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/17979330_0:174:1920:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_80ac7fcd5bb1cfc57a61a6a27ba5d03c.jpg
This Sunday (16), the businessman left a comment on his Twitter account. “There is a 100% chance of extinction of all species due to the expansion of the Sun, unless humanity makes multiplanetary life.” In this message, Musk responded to a tweet about a recent study, in which there is said to be evidence that a sixth mass extinction event of global biodiversity is on the way, this time caused entirely by human activities. The new research points out that some people also deny that the sixth extinction began. Others accept it as a new and natural evolutionary trajectory, as humans are just another species playing its natural role in Earth’s history.
https://br.sputniknews.com/20220114/fortes-evidencias-mostram-que-a-terra-vive-a-6-extincao-em-massa-de-sua-biodiversidade-diz-estudo-21036386.html
Sun
2022
News
br_BR
https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/17979330_8:0:1912:1428_1920x0_80_0_0_08ed6fe9319b53a0851469bdbe9486b3.jpg
space, earth, extinction, elon musk, sun, humans
Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said all species on Earth have a “100% chance” of disappearing in a mass extinction event unless humans fly to other planets.
This Sunday (16), the businessman left a comment on his Twitter account.
There is a 💯 chance of *all* species extinction due to expansion of the sun, unless humanity makes life multiplanetary
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2022
“There is a 100% chance of extinction of all species due to the expansion of the Sun, unless humanity does multiplanetary life“.