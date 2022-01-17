There’s a ‘100% chance of extinction’ unless humans move to other planets, says Musk

There's a '100% chance of extinction' unless humans move to other planets, says Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that all species on Earth have a "100% chance" of disappearing in an extinction event

This Sunday (16), the businessman left a comment on his Twitter account. “There is a 100% chance of extinction of all species due to the expansion of the Sun, unless humanity makes multiplanetary life.” In this message, Musk responded to a tweet about a recent study, in which there is said to be evidence that a sixth mass extinction event of global biodiversity is on the way, this time caused entirely by human activities. The new research points out that some people also deny that the sixth extinction began. Others accept it as a new and natural evolutionary trajectory, as humans are just another species playing its natural role in Earth’s history.

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said all species on Earth have a “100% chance” of disappearing in a mass extinction event unless humans fly to other planets.

This Sunday (16), the businessman left a comment on his Twitter account.

“There is a 100% chance of extinction of all species due to the expansion of the Sun, unless humanity does multiplanetary life“.

In this message, Musk responded to a tweet about a recent study, in which there is said to be evidence that a sixth mass extinction event of global biodiversity is on the way, this time caused entirely by human activities.
“Dramatically increased rates of species extinctions and decreasing abundances of many animal and plant populations are well documented, but some deny that these phenomena represent a mass extinction,” said Robert Cowie, lead author of the study, published recently in the journal Biological. Reviews by scientists at the University of Hawaii.
Strong evidence shows Earth is undergoing 6th mass extinction process, study says
The new research points out that some people also deny that the sixth extinction has begun. Others accept it as a new and natural evolutionary path, as humans are just another species playing its natural role in Earth’s history.

