“They are free to look for clubs”; Edu Dracena releases and the duo will no longer wear the Santos shirt

Santos continues to carry out pre-season activities under the command of coach Fábio Carille, who has some reinforcements for 2022. So far, the alvinegra board has definitively hired defender Eduardo Bauermann, for three years, and midfielder -striker Ricardo Goulart, who signed a two-year contract. In addition, Peixe brought midfielder Bruno Oliveira on loan until the end of 2022. On the other hand, two players are leaving Vila Belmiro.

According to ‘A Tribuna’ newspaper, Santos football executive Edu Dracena, alongside manager Guilherme Lipe, released the staffs of midfielder Alexandre Tam, who has a contract until April, and striker Rodrigão, with a contract until May, to look for new air: “They are free to look for clubs”, quotes the report. It is worth remembering that the duo will perform again this Monday (17), at CT Rei Pelé, but they will train separately from the rest of the cast.

That’s because both athletes are not part of Carille’s plans for the new season, and Peixe has promoted the departure of some players to ease the payroll. Who lives a similar situation is the midfielder Guilherme Nunes, with a contract until April 2023, and the striker Renyer, whose contract ends at the end of November 2023. As the contracts of the young people expire only next season, they must be loaned until the end of 2022.

To avoid expenses with contractual terminations, Santos hopes to lend both Alexandre Tam and Rodrigão, for the dispute of some State. Other players are in ‘group B’ of the alvinegro coach, who will observe the athletes this week to confirm if any of them can be used by the main team. On the other hand, Peixe insisted on securing contract renewals with young strikers Marcos Leonardo, Rwan and Weslley Patati.