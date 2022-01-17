‘They can say whatever they want’

On the eve of the premiere of “BBB 22”, Boninho used social media to deny what he called “myths” about the program’s attitude towards participants. The director denied, for example, that there is any prohibition on topics that may or may not be addressed by the brothers during the period of confinement. As he pointed out, anything goes.

“After 21 years of ‘Big Btoher’, there is still a lot of conspiracy theory. I was seeing that they managed to get a manual on what you can and can’t talk about in the house”, he begins:

“Actually, they can talk whatever they want. They can talk politics, they can talk about any other brand. They can talk about their lives and even bullshit. That’s their problem. We never interfere with it.”

Boninho also gave details about how it is – and how it will be – the interaction with the participants:

“Those monitors in the house that you can see from time to time don’t have the word ‘change the subject’. Because changing the subject is a problem that they have to know among themselves. So what we have is a panel informing when they need to do some action: change drums, go to the confessional, go to the pantry…”

The “BBB 22” premieres next Monday, on Globo, after the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

Boninho Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

