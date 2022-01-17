“This is the request”; Flamengo monitors Ferreirinha and Grêmio exposes value it wants to sell striker

Grêmio continues to carry out pre-season activities aimed at the first commitment of 2022, which will take place on the 26th, at 19:00, against Caxias, at the Arena. The team that Vagner Mancini will send to the field will be the transition team, with players from the basic categories. Meanwhile, the main team athletes seek to improve their physical shape through training, and one of them has drawn the attention of Brazilian and foreign clubs in this transfer window.

This is the case of Ferreirinha, who has already been contacted by São Paulo and by Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, in December, but the negotiations with Tricolor have not advanced. However, a new candidate is monitoring the young striker to get him out of the Immortal: Flamengo. According to information from the ‘Flazoeiro’ channel, the Grêmio winger entered the radar of the red-black board after Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, offered a proposal for Michael, who should leave Brazil.

The Arab club had the first proposal by Michael, valued at US$8 million (about R$45 million), rejected, but it is likely that they will increase the value to remove the striker from Flamengo. With the red-and-black winger’s imminent departure, the Rio de Janeiro club sees Ferreirinha as an ideal replacement, as, last season, the young striker had his best year as a Grêmio professional, playing 52 matches with the tricolor shirt, scoring 14 goals. and providing 13 assists.

Because of this, Immortal promises to play hard in any kind of attack by Flamengo. Grêmio’s request to sell Ferreirinha must come up against the termination penalty of his contract, which provides for a value of 8 million euros, just over R$50 million at the current price. It is worth remembering that the 24-year-old striker has a contract with Tricolor until December 2023, and Grêmio has 50% of the economic rights of the young athlete, who was two-time champion in 2020 and 2021.