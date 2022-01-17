This Sunday begins the vaccination of children aged 11 years in the DF

posted on 01/16/2022 07:01 / updated on 01/16/2022 07:57



A small syringe with just over 0.2 ml (equivalent to 10 micrograms) of vaccine against covid-19 will bring joy to many families this Sunday. Children with comorbidities and those who are 11 years old will be the first to be covered by the vaccination program against the disease that infected 541,200 people in Brasilia. With the arrival of the doses the day before yesterday in the Federal District, the Health Department organized itself for the task in the expectation that 10,000 doses will be applied today.

The process began to be sewn in December 2021, when the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the Pfizer immunizer for application in children. Made in the United States (USA). It has been applied in Brazil since May, in adults and adolescents, but in a higher dose. Now, for the inclusion of children from 5 to 11 years old in the program, there are differences in the aesthetics of the bottle — orange color —, and in the amount applied to the arms of Brazilian children: 0.1 ml less than the dose applied at older ages. The interval between the first and second dose is eight weeks.

Vaccination points for children

Logistics

The Health Department estimates an audience of 268,000 children aged 5 to 11 years in the DF. Therefore, it is not possible to immediately reach all children who are able to receive the vaccine. The folder informs that it will distribute 10,000 doses to the 11 points open today for the vaccination of children aged 11 and with comorbidities. The remaining 6,300 doses of the batch received on Friday will be intended for children who have limited mobility or who are under state guardianship. Health teams will vaccinate them starting tomorrow.

For future applications, there is an expectation of greater transfers by the Ministry of Health. Next week, the arrival of 23,634 doses is expected and, the following week, still in January, another 16,300 doses. Vaccination dates for age groups under 11 years old have not yet been announced, but will follow a staggered schedule, with priority for children with permanent disabilities or with comorbidities; children under state guardianship; and children without comorbidities in descending order of age.

Vaccine today!

In all seven health regions of the Federal District there will be points for the vaccination of children aged 11 and with comorbidities. According to the Undersecretary of Comprehensive Health Care, the 11 exclusive vaccination points (see opposite) will work from 8 am to 5 pm. Children who go to fixed points must be accompanied by their mother, father or a guardian, and present an identity document or vaccination book, without the need for written authorization. Patients with comorbidities must present a medical report proving the existence of the disease.

The manager informed that each point will have a team composed of 11 servers. A technician in charge, three sorters, four flow controllers and three applicators, one dedicated to people with disabilities, another for children with comorbidities and the third for those without comorbidities. After receiving the vaccine, each child must stay for at least 20 minutes in the health unit for observation (read more in recommendations). Children who have an infectious or bacterial disease should wait for recovery to receive the immunizer.

recommendations

Check out the guidelines of the health agencies Pfor the vaccination of children against covid-19

The vaccine cannot be administered concomitantly with other vaccines in the childhood calendar. As a precaution, an interval of 15 days is recommended;

Vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years of age at drive-thru vaccination posts should be avoided;

Children must remain in the place where vaccination takes place for at least 20 minutes after application, so that they are observed during this brief period;

Health professionals, before administering the vaccine, should inform the guardian accompanying the child about the main expected local symptoms (pain, swelling, redness at the injection site) and systemic (fever, fatigue, headache, chills, myalgia) , arthralgia) and other reactions after vaccination;

Parents or guardians should be advised to seek medical attention if the child has sudden chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations after the vaccine has been administered;

Children who turn 12 years old between the first and second dose should remain on the pediatric dose of the vaccine;

The interval between the first and the second dose is 8 weeks in Brazil;

Health professionals, before administering the vaccine, must show the person responsible who accompanies the child that it is the vaccine against covid-19, orange bottle, whose dose of 0.2 ml, children between 5 and 11 years old, as well showing the syringe to be used (1 mL) and the volume to be applied (0.2 mL);

