Tiago Abravanel is released by her husband to kiss on the mouth at BBB22 | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Fernando Poli and Tiago Abravanel have been married for over five years

Tiago Abravanel won a “night voucher” from her husband, Fernando Poli, to kiss on the mouth during BBB22, which premieres this Monday (17), on Globo. But the authorization has limits: it cannot go beyond pecks and going under the duvet is strictly prohibited.

Who told the secret was Lígia Abravanel, sister of the actor, during her participation in Space do Muka, on Twitter, held this Sunday night (16). For the husband of Silvio Santos’ grandson, he opened the gap because of the lack that he may feel during the period in which he is confined.

“Fê released the peck, but without a duvet. But I think there’s no one inside there who is his type, but the peck is released. It can’t go beyond that”, informed Tiago’s sister.

Another point commented on during the chat was the actor’s political positioning. Lígia said that he does not usually enter into debates in this sense, but stated that he is anti-Bolsonaro and that he will use the space to fight against fatphobia and for LGBTQIA+ agendas.

“I even think it’s a shame not to have a fat woman on the show”, commented Ligia. And because he’s fat, Tiago was able to bring fewer costumes to the show than other contestants.

“They authorize a 32kg suitcase, plus a backpack and a small suitcase. A lot was left out. But compared to Jade Picon’s luggage, he’s taking a lot less things, because his clothes sizes are much bigger”, he commented.