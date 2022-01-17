Timão works in two periods and wins training game against Inter de Limeira



Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians

This Sunday (16), Corinthians ended the first week of the pre-season with two training periods. The alvinegro cast prepares for its debut in the Paulista Championship, which will take place on the 25th, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in front of Ferroviária.

In the morning, coach Sylvinho promoted a tactical training with an eye on the training game scheduled for the afternoon, against Internacional de Limeira.

The training game had two 45-minute halves. In the initial stage, Timão started with the following lineup: Cássio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Paulinho, Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

Under heavy rain, Corinthians controlled the actions and even scored a goal, in the 21st minute, with Paulinho. However, the referee annulled it alleging lack of the Corinthians attack. João Victor and Mantuan had other good opportunities, but the score in the first half was 0-0.

In the complementary stage, Sylvinho changed all the athletes and Timão went to the pitch with Matheus Donelli; João Pedro, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Mello, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Xavier; Gustavo Silva, Adson and Luan.



Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians

The rain lessened, Alvinegro followed better in the match and ended up victorious: in the 39th minute, Cantillo tried to launch Gustavo Silva, but the defense cut. Du Queiroz got the rebound and hit a beautiful left leg kick to open the scoring and give the final numbers of the training game.

Defender Danilo Avelar, midfielders Renato Augusto and Willian, in addition to forwards Jô and Jonathan Cafú, performed separate jobs with the physical preparation team. The midfielder Roni, who felt pain in the posterior muscle of the right thigh in yesterday’s activity (15), followed the treatment with the physiotherapy team.

Tomorrow (17), the cast will perform again at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava in the afternoon to continue the preparation for the premiere in Paulistão.

