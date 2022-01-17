Time is in Putin’s favor – International

At the end of a week of fruitless negotiations, the question about Russian intervention at Ukraine moved from the category of “if” to “when” and “how”. It could be a coup d’état, a military incursion from the Russia or give transnistria, territory occupied by the Russians in Moldavia, or a combination of these options.

It is the logical consequence of the Russian president’s demands, Vladimir Putin, to withdraw troops from the border with Ukraine: they are equivalent to a return to the period before 1997. In that year, Bill Clinton and Boris Yeltsin signed the agreement that paved the way for the entry of the countries of the eastern europe and the former Soviet republics of Baltic at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). For the alliance, it is an irreversible process.

In his annual State of the Union address in April 2005, Putin defined the collapse of Soviet Union as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century”. The 69-year-old appears to be aiming to restore influence over what Russians call the “near abroad” as his legacy.

Russian Vice Chancellor Sergei Ryabkov spoke for two days with US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman, led the Russian delegation at the first meeting with NATO in two years and at the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe. In the end, the vice chancellor declared that the negotiations had reached a “dead end”.

Russia has around 60 battalions on the border, or around 100,000 troops. In addition, according to US and Ukrainian intelligence, Russian operatives are preparing to simulate a false flag attack against pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine or against a Russian garrison in western Transnistria to justify an invasion or coup against the president. Volodmyr Zelensky.

Psychological warfare has already begun, with a cyber attack on 70 government websites. “Ukrainians! All your personal data has been uploaded to the public network,” read a message posted on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website. “All information about you has been made public. Fear and expect the worst.”

The winter (Northern Hemisphere) is not so severe and the necessary ice has not yet formed for the advance of the tanks, which would now have to face a quagmire in eastern Ukraine. In the meantime, Putin is trying to exploit divisions between American and European allies.

The sanctions the US threatens to impose on Russia would harm European companies and the supply of Russian gas, which accounts for a third of what Europe consumes. Time is still running in Putin’s favor.

*HE IS A ‘ESTADÃO’ COLUMNIST AND INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST