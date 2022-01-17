To depend less on China, Tesla will buy graphite from Mozambique | Economy

Luciano Rocha To depend less on China, Tesla will buy graphite from Mozambique

Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component for its electric car batteries, in what analysts see as a move to reduce its dependence on China, AP news agency reported yesterday.

Last month, Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates the world’s largest graphite mines in Mozambique. It is an unprecedented partnership between an electric car manufacturer and a producer of the mineral, crucial for lithium-ion batteries. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Tesla will buy the material from the company’s plant in the United States, which processes graphite taken from the mine in Balama, Mozambique. The automaker will keep 80% of what the plant produces — a year, 8,000 tons of graphite — from 2025. Syrah will have to prove that the material complies with Tesla’s standards.

The deal is part of Tesla’s plan to expand its capacity to produce its own batteries in order to reduce its dependence on China, which dominates the global market, says Simon Moores of the British specialist consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

“It starts with geopolitics,” Moores said. “Americans want to guarantee the domestic ability to manufacture (lithium-ion batteries) within the US. And this agreement will allow Tesla to source graphite without relying on China.”

Environmental and human rights concerns

Moores also points out that this move will silence some of the questions about the ties between Tesla and China, whose mines are surrounded by environmental concerns. The automaker even opened a showroom in the Xinjiang region, where there are accusations about the use of slave labor and human rights abuses, mainly against Muslim minorities.

When contacted by the AP, Tesla, which disbanded its public relations department, did not return.