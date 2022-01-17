Tom Brady shines, Buccaneers run over Eagles, advance to playoffs

Quarterback threw 2 TD passes and gained 271 yards for the Bucs

After an intense first day of playoffs, the postseason of NFL had one more hit. THE Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Philadelphia Eagles per 31 to 15 at Raymond James Stadium in Florida. Tom Brady put on a real show in his 6th appearance on Wild Card.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

The start of the game was largely dominated by the Buccaneers. In the 1st campaign of the match, Brady led the team to the end zone and, with a land touchdown, Giovani Bernard opened the scoring.

After that, the Eagles couldn’t worry the Tampa Bay defense. Even the land game, the Philadelphia team’s main weapon, didn’t scare or gain yards. Jalen Hurtz’s team won just one 1st down, with under 15 yards in the game’s first two campaigns.

When the ball returned to Tom Brady for the 3rd time in the game, another TD. Ke’Shawn Vaughn needed to run just 1 yard to extend the lead. 14-0 at the end of the 1st period.

Tom Brady shares an account of his Super Bowl appearances. Each episode explores the moments of his life on and off the field.

In the 2nd half, the Eagles grew and managed to balance the game a little more. The defense managed to ‘hold’ Tom Brady, even forcing a three and out and Hurts gained more yards than at the beginning of the game.

The Eagles quarterback was even rehearsing a campaign that threatened to open the visiting team’s marker, but that hope was dashed with an interception in the end zone. The 2nd period ended with the score of 17 to 0.

On the return of the break, the Buccaneers’ dominance was once again astonishing. The Eagles defense didn’t know how to hold back Brady who was gaining yards. The Tampa team arrived again in the red zone and the QB found his partner Gronkowski free in the end zone after an effective play action.

The tight end is the 2nd player with the most TD receptions in NFL playoff history with 12. Gronk is second only to legend Jerry Rice, idol of the San Francisco 49ers, with 22 touchdown receptions.

Even with a wide lead on the scoreboard, the Bucs didn’t slow down. Hurts was intercepted once more, and soon afterward, Brady released his arm to Mike Evans for the 36-yard touchdown. The 3rd period ended with the score of 31 to 0.

Although the comeback seemed impossible, the Eagles came back in full force for the last period. The defense finally managed to hold Tom Brady and forced 2 turnovers. Hurts also played his part and scored 2 TDs in consecutive campaigns.

But the improvement was not enough and the Buccaneers confirmed their victory in the Wild Card. Now, Tom Brady’s team awaits the conference semifinal opponent.

Statistics:

Jalen Hurts: 23-43, 258 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT

Dallas Goedert: 6 REC, 92 JDS

Tom Brady: 29-37, 271 YDS, 2 TD

Mike Evans: 9 REC, 117 JDS, 1 TD

More playoff results:

Upcoming postseason games:

This Sunday (16), at 18:30 (Brasilia time) – CLICK HERE AND WATCH!

This Sunday (16), at 22:15 (Brasília time) – CLICK HERE AND WATCH!

This Monday (17), at 22:15 (Brasília time) – CLICK HERE AND WATCH!