Tonga eruption causes abnormal waves off Peru’s coast – News

The eruption of a undersea volcano in Tonga, in the south of the Pacific, caused fears on the coast of Lima, capital of Peru, last Saturday (15), where a false tsunami alert was issued. The country faces an increase in waves, considered “abnormal” by experts.

Although the Navy initially ruled out the possibility of a tsunami along the country’s coastline, municipal agents intervened to evacuate citizens in the event of a possible tidal wave.

Broadcaster Canal N reported that dozens of bathers who went to Agua Dulce beach, in the Chorrillos district of Lima, ended up being evacuated by municipal officials. After this intervention, the municipal manager of Chorrillos, Luis Vega, assured that the order was issued after receiving an alert from the Metropolitan Control Center of Lima.

“The Control Center of the Municipality of Chorrillos activated existing protocols, such as the evacuation of beaches in less than 15 or 20 minutes, in order to protect the population,” he noted.

The Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation of the Navy of the Peru initially reported that it would report “the possible arrival of abnormal waves” to the Peruvian coast after the volcanic eruption.

Although most Pacific outlet countries issued security alerts, the Navy later assured that the volcanic eruption “will not generate a tsunami off the Peruvian coast”, but added that it would remain under “constant surveillance”.

Both the local press and social media later reported that in Pisco, in the southern region of Ica, there were abnormal swells and that the tide rose by at least half a meter, leading to the emergency evacuation of citizens in areas close to the sea.

The mayor of Pisco, Juan Mendoza, told radio station RPP Noticias that 38 facilities located on Chaco beach were affected by the waves, which entered the restaurants and caused material damage.

Mendoza reported that the situation still persists and mainly affects the areas of Pisco Playa, Paracas, San Andrés and Yumaque.

Citizens also reported on social media that there were changes in the sea in the resort of Ancón, in the north of Lima, and in Punta Negra, in the south of the Peruvian capital.

The Indeci (National Civil Defense Institute) later confirmed that there had been abnormal swells “in different areas of the Peruvian coast” and urged citizens to avoid sports and recreational activities near the beaches.