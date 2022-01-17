TOP 10: AnTuTu lists the most popular phones of December 2021

Vivo launched two cell phones this time: the vivo S10 Pro and iQOO Z5 models. OPPO managed to keep its K9 Pro in 10th place, just like the previous month.
The ranking of the most popular mobile phones is published days after the release of the lists with the most powerful top-of-the-line and intermediate smartphones. Unlike the selection of more powerful models, the popularity ranking used data from AnTuTu Review, which allows the evaluation of cell phones by the respective users, from December 1st to December 31st, 2021.
See more about the cell phones that occupied the podium of the list below and take the opportunity to speak in the comments your opinion about the models that are in the ranking.
- Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.
- The Oppo K9 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.
- The vivo iQOO Z5 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.
- The Honor Magic 3 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.
- Honor Magic 3 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.
- The Huawei P50 Pro is available at Submarino for BRL 10,610.
- The vivo S10 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.
- The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at Submarino for BRL 5,399. the cost benefit average and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.
- The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available at Submarino for BRL 6,666. the cost benefit average but this is the best model in this price range.
(Updated January 17, 2022 at 11:42 am)