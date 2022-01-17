Treasury Direct: public bond rates advance with upward revisions to the IPCA in 2022 and 2023

The public securities market traded on the Treasury Direct operates on the rise this Monday morning (17). Financial agents reflect the upward revisions of inflation projections for this year and the next presented today in the Focus Report, by the Central Bank.

According to the document, economists consulted by the monetary authority now estimate an increase of 5.09% for official inflation this year, above the 5.03% previously projected. The same goes for the indicator in 2023, whose estimates were raised from 3.36% to 3.40%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Despite this, there was no change in the projections for the Selic this year and the next, which remained at 11.75% per year and 8% per year, respectively.

Also noteworthy are the numbers of the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) measured by the Central Bank, which rose above market forecasts in November.

Within the Treasury Direct, fixed rate papers can advance up to 8 basis points (0.08 percentage points), as is the case of the Fixed Rate Treasury 2026, which offered interest of 11.26% per year in today’s first update.

At the same time, the return paid for the paper maturing in 2024 rose from 11.47% per year, in the previous session, to 11.53%, at 9:30 am this Monday.

Among inflation-linked papers, at the opening of business, the 2040 and 2055 Treasury with semi-annual coupon payments offered real yields of 5.65% and 5.69% per year, against 5.61% and 5.66%, respectively, in the session on Friday (14).

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Monday morning (17):

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Focus and IBC-Br Report

In the local economic scene, the day is busy. Among the highlights of today’s Focus Report are the slight worsening in projections for the growth of the Brazilian economy in 2022.

Now, economists consulted by the monetary authority see a slight growth of 0.29% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, compared to an estimate of 0.28% in the previous survey.

As for 2023, the bets are on a 1.75% expansion of activity, above the 1.70% previously projected.

Financial agents also monitor the numbers of the Economic Activity Index of the Central Bank (IBC-Br), which increased 0.69% in November in the monthly comparison. The data were presented today by the monetary authority and are seasonally adjusted.

The projection, according to a Refinitiv survey, was up 0.65% compared to October. In the annual comparison, the IBC-Br rose 0.43%, while in the 12-month period there was an advance of 4.30%, according to the observed numbers.

Server shutdown, Lula and Alckmin ticket and Bolsonaro campaign

Meanwhile, on the political front, investors are following the negotiations around the stoppage of federal servants in defense of salary increases. The demonstration is scheduled for tomorrow (18). To date, the Internal Revenue Service is the body with the strongest movement.

According to behind-the-scenes information obtained by the Folha de S. Paulo, among the president’s assistants there are fears that the expansion of acts and the possible contagion to other categories besides the Revenue will further impact the rejection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which is at 60%.

Also in the political field, financial agents echo the interview of federal deputy and former PT president Rui Falcão for the Folha de S. Paulo. According to him, the former toucan Geraldo Alckmin (without a party) represents a contradiction to everything the party has done and wants to do.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Alckmin joined the PSDB, was formally invited to join the PSB and is quoted to be Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s deputy on the presidential ticket for the 2022 elections.

Still in politics, a report published this Monday by the newspaper Economic value states that the military should not have the same role this year as they had in the presidential campaign of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018.

According to the newspaper, only General Luiz Eduardo Ramos, minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, should act in the electoral effort, and with a supporting role.

Where to Invest 2022

THE InfoMoney – in partnership with XP Investimentos – brings together some of the leading experts from Brazil and the world in the event Onde Investir 2022, online and free, broadcast on the channel of InfoMoney on Youtube. Check out Monday’s schedule:

6:15 pm – Is the boom not over yet? How to invest in commodities in 2022, with Sylvio Castro (Grimper), Ylan Adler (SPX Capital) and Ruy Alves (Kinea). Access the broadcast link here.

7 pm – The most promising cryptocurrencies for the year, with Samir Kerbage (Hashdex) and Gustavo Cunha (Resetfunds). Access the broadcast link here.

international agenda

On a day of less liquidity in the world with American markets closed because of the holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., attention is focused on the data of the Chinese economy.

Figures released today by China’s National Bureau of Statistics indicated that the Chinese economy grew 8.1% in 2021. In the fourth quarter, however, the increase was 4%, above the expectation of a 3.6% increase from analysts consulted. through the Reuters, while the consensus forecast was up 8%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Industrial production also grew above expectations, but retail sales grew more moderately.

Also on Monday, China’s central bank cut the interest rate on 1-year loans by 10 basis points to 2.85%, the first reduction since April 2020.

The monetary authority also reduced the seven-day repo rate and injected the equivalent of US$ 31 billion into the financial system, reflecting concern about the latest signs of a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Some analysts see a signal that the Chinese government is becoming more concerned about the pace of growth, which could possibly lead to coordinated actions by China’s central bank. Last week, US investment bank Goldman Sachs, for example, cut its 2022 growth forecast for China from 4.8% to 4.3%.

Download a free spreadsheet that compares the profitability of your fixed income assets:[/newsletter-signup]

related