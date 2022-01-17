‘Turn work’· TV News

Charged by fans to comment on Pedro Scooby’s participation in BBB22, Luana Piovani said that she will only talk about her ex’s behavior in confinement if director JB de Oliveira, Boninho, signs a contract with her. “If this turns into a job, we’ll do it,” the blonde blurted out.

After the surfer was announced as one of the participants of Globo’s reality show on Friday (14), the actress disappointed fans by saying that she will not follow the program even after having gained several followers on social networks in anticipation of seeing the show. her opinion of Scooby.

On Sunday night (16), Luana addressed the subject again in Instagram Stories. “You keep bothering me, wanting me to comment on Big Brother. Write to Boninho there! Tell him to sign a contract for me”, she shot.

“Then, just like I commented on the political situation in Brazil that I read in the newspaper, he can give me a report with the written news, and I’ll comment. Also because there’s no other way. Even more so, I, who like it, present, produce, do cinema, theater, television, interview”, continued the mother of Bem, Liz and Dom.

“I enter the comments now, it was so cool… Everyone was talking about the things I was talking about, and I could exchange it with the people who follow me. That’s what my social network is for, among other things, which I also like shine light on those who deserve it. I love to promote people who deserve it”, she said.

“But now I go in there and you’re just saying: ‘Luana, Brazil wants it, we’re excited, comment on Big Brother, you have to watch it!’ that ends”, complained the presenter.

While the surfer is confined to the BBB, Luana will share custody of her three children with Cintia Dicker, Pedro Scooby’s current wife.

Check out the actress’ speech:

