Twitter reviews whistleblower system after pressure from Sleeping Giants

Given the pressure of users, Twitter announced this Monday, 17, that it will expand to Brazil the feature that allows you to report publications containing misinformation about covid-19. The platform justified the delay by claiming that more than half of the content that violates its rules is detected by automated systems, and that the rest is identified from the “continuous monitoring of internal teams”. In addition to the country, the mechanism also reaches Spain and the Philippines. The company has decided not to make the tool available globally yet.

The initiative Sleeping Giants Brazil, of anti-fake news action, had been intensifying in recent weeks the pressure for Twitter to take more restrictive measures against posts containing disinformation about covid-19. This Sunday, the 16th, the hashtag #FakeNewsMata, raised by the group to highlight the theme, reached the top of the most commented subjects on the platform. In the first week of the year, the platform said that it follows the discussion and “evaluates revisions” in its policies.

One of the main complaints from users who replicate the hashtag was that Twitter did not make available in Brazil the reporting tools against misinformation about covid available in other countries. Focusing on this demand, Sleeping Giants launched a form that allows you to send automated emails charging the company’s CEO. So far, more than 6,000 messages have been sent. The action is part of the same campaign that raised the term #FakeNewsMata. In a note on Monday, the platform said that the mechanism was still in tests restricted to the United States, Australia and South Korea.

“Twitter is silent on the health and safety of Brazilians. They know that health authorities and elections are under attack. Despite this, it does not offer Brazil the tools for reporting disinformation that other countries have access to,” Sleeping Giants wrote on Sunday.

In a note to Estadão Last week, Twitter said it has a “coronavirus misleading information policy” and that it may “compel customers to delete severely harmful tweets.” However, the platform did not allow the user to self-report a publication that they considered misleading about the disease.

The policy of requiring content to be removed was recently enforced against the pastor Silas Malafaia, of the Victory in Christ Assembly of God. He had to delete a post in which he described vaccinating children against Covid as “infanticide”. On that occasion, users used the hashtag “DerrubaMalafaia” to ask Twitter to go further and ban the pastor from the platform.

In its defense, the company says that its approach against disinformation goes beyond keeping or removing content and accounts from the air. “Twitter has the challenge of not arbitrating the truth and giving people who use the service the power to expose, oppose and discuss perspectives. This is to serve the public conversation”, clarified the official profile of the platform in Brazil.

Twitter has taken center stage in a debate about misinformation on the internet, often being charged with taking action against profiles that question the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. Last week, another hashtag on a similar topic was among the most talked about on the net, when users questioned the technology company for granting the seal of verification of authenticity to a Bolsonarista blogger who has also made publications against the vaccine.

Last Wednesday, Twitter suspended the businessman’s account. Luciano Hang, owner of Lojas Havan, after he shared content against vaccination of children. The businessman’s access to the platform was restored on Saturday, 15th. “We are living in strange moments in society, where you cannot have freedom of thought and expression. Absurd!” he wrote.

According to the company’s advice, Hang’s profile has returned to the air because people who had their accounts suspended can ask for a review in relation to the actions taken by the platform. “The rules provide for the possibility that, after the appeal process, the right to re-operate previously suspended accounts is gained.”

provisional measure

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday, 17, that he will talk to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in an attempt to rescue a provisional measure to make it difficult to remove content on social networks. In September last year, Pacheco returned an MP signed by Bolsonaro that amended the Marco Civil da Internet and made it difficult to remove content on the internet, overturning the norm. At the same time, Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended the effects of the measure.

The change is defended by Bolsonaro in a nod to his followers on social media, but is criticized by experts for opening the door to the spread of fake news without any control on the internet. The president argued that the MP guaranteed freedom of expression.

“I’m going to talk to him (Pacheco) again now because this fury, this dictatorial power to control people is growing and the left has gained a lot from it, to the detriment of the opinions of the right,” Bolsonaro said in a radio interview. Long live FM, of the Holy Spirit.

An interim measure cannot be reissued after it has been overturned or returned by Congress in the same year. But the following year it can be signed again. An alternative studied by the government is to try to forward the matter through a bill. In the House, a proposal approved by the Senate is in the pipeline, regulating the dissemination of false information on the internet.