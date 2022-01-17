Two health facilities are closed after professionals test positive for Covid-19

The Health Promotion Department (Semus) informs that this Monday, 17, the Family Health Strategy (ESF) units Adelina Manoel da Silva Brueckheimer, located in the Velha Pequena neighborhood, and the ESF Harold Ewald, located in the Itoupavazinha neighborhood, will not have service.

The demands of the Velha Pequena unit will be directed to the Haroldo Bachmann General Ambulatory and from the Itoupavazinha neighborhood to the ESF Frederico Jensen.

The measure was taken after members who make up the teams of the two FHS tests positive for Covid-19. They were removed from their duties and remain in home isolation.

The other servers that make up the teams and did not have direct contact with the positive ones, will reinforce the teams of the Haroldo Bachmann General Ambulatory and the ESF Frederico Jensen.

Semus emphasizes that it continues to work on hiring health workers to compose the staff who needed to be removed because they have Covid-19 or have had direct contact with the positive cases.

