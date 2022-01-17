Uber starts corporate charter bus and van service in Brazil

Yadunandan Singh

Uber launched a chartered bus and van service to transport company employees in Brazil. With the new service, companies can now manage chartered bus trips to transport employees directly through the application.

Passengers who wish to use Uber Shuttle services, as the new plan is called, will be able to book a spot on the bus or van in the app, in addition to having the option to check the routes and stops available for boarding and alighting in real time. .

The transport of employees will hold from 10 to 50 people. As with the regular Uber, made in passenger cars, the new system is also outsourced. With the difference that specific companies will make vehicles available for the transport of employees.

The service’s first customer is Toyota, which closed a commercial agreement with Uber to take employees from São Paulo to Sorocaba (SP), where one of the automaker’s factories is located.

According to Uber, the service values ​​may vary depending on the number of trips and employees, with the possibility of hiring monthly packages.

The company’s new feature for businesses comes shortly after Uber Eats announced the end of restaurant delivery services, which will only work until the first week of March.

