University student ‘jumps’ lottery, but loses the prize for two days

The 23-year-old got all the numbers right in the lottery, the detail is that he did it on the wrong day and at the wrong time; understand

Was it luck or bad luck? Rossi Carminha, 23, played the UK lottery – called Euromillions – and answered the numbers drawn. The detail is that your bet was made for two days after, in fact, the numbers were contemplated.

The young university student bet on EuroMillions on January 3 and hit all the numbers and stars that came out in the draw the next day, on Tuesday – where 17 million euros were at stake. Only… he had bet for the 7th.

The information is from a portal in Portugal.

According to The Sun, the day after he placed the bet, Rossi realized he had the right combination, he thought he was the new European eccentric. But “to his horror”, he realized then that he had ‘entered’ the draw on the 7th, meaning that nothing had won.

The bet was made through a mobile application, with the numbers and stars to be selected at random, by the other draw. If he had bet for the next day (instead of two draws later), the university student would be 17 million euros richer.

“I felt like the unluckiest person in the UK at the time. I kept thinking about all the things I could have done. I could have bought my mother a new house and a Ferrari. It’s hard not to think about it. I would be ready for life,” he said, quoted by the publication.