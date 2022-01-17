Unprecedented human pig heart transplant could change the history of medicine | Fantastic

For nine days, a pig’s heart has written the future of transplants, with every beat in David Bennett’s chest. About 37 years ago, a newborn girl with a heart condition that would lead to immediate death received the heart of a baboon. The rejection attack killed the baby within two hours. But now, everything has changed. With advances in genetics and the ability to edit genes, the transgenic pig was developed.

During David Bannett’s surgery, four genes were turned off and six human genes were inserted, to trick the immune system into not rejecting the transplant. According to Paulo Rego Fernandes, there are several reasons that justify the choice of pork.

“He’s an easy animal to raise, he’s relatively cheap, for ethical reasons, society accepts him, and he grows fast,” he says.

The first transplant tests were done on animals, but for a transplant with a living patient, someone who had no alternative was needed. That’s where David Bennett came in. Since November 2021, he has been hooked up to a machine for circulating blood, and he reacted with good humor when he heard the proposal to receive the heart of a little.

“Am I going to do ‘oink oink’?” David asked the doctor.

The surgery took eight and a half hours, and as soon as it was plugged into David’s body, the new heart began to beat. After the 48 hours of greatest danger of severe rejection, without any problems, the machine was turned off. That’s when the world learned about the historic surgery.

But on Friday, a revelation from David Bennett’s past made many people question whether he “deserved a second chance.” 34 years ago, David stabbed a man who became paraplegic and died seven times. A few years ago, he was convicted of the crime and spent six years in prison. If the transplant does not present any problems, this could be David Bennett’s personal redemption, and open doors to a new universe in medicine.

