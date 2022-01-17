Use of checks has dropped 93% since 1995; Understand the change!

In the last year alone, the volume of check clearing has already dropped 23%, which shows that the advancement of technology is generating a significant reduction in what was once the most traditional payment method for Brazilians, especially when people did not have a Smartphone and free digital accounts.

In the study, since 1995 the use of checks in Brazil already dropped 93.5%, according to a survey that was pointed out by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). The downward trend is expected to continue into 2022, as it has been for the past 26 years. In 2021 alone, trading volume dropped by 23.7%.

Even with the falls, the check should continue to be used by Brazilians

Even with the constant drops, the use of checks is still far from extinction in the country. In 2021, the payment of 218.9 million check sheets for Brazil. The volume is already down from the 287.1 million that were recorded in 2020, a far cry from the number of check sheets that were cleared there in 1995, at 3.3 billion.

THE financial volume of check transactions has also been plummeting since 1995. 26 years ago, the amount was moved with financial transactions through checks totaling R$ 2 trillion. This amount has already dropped to more than half in the sum of 12 months, in 2020 reaching R$ 668.4 billion and in 2021 at R$ 667 billion.

There are also a high number of problems for the use of checks. There was also a high number of bounced checks, even though it dropped to the 13.6 million mark last year, compared to 2021, which closed with 15.2 million in 2020.

Expansion of technology removes the use of this type of payment

For Febraban, electronic payment methods (especially the expansion of fintechs), in addition to digital channels such as Internet Banking and mobile banking, which currently accounts for 67% of all financial transactions currently taking place in the country.

And in November 2020, the Brazilian central bank announced the launch of Pix, which trend has intensified to be today as one of the 3 most accepted payment methods in the country.

The system of instant payments It works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, having already registered 7 billion transactions and moved R$ 4 trillion in just over 1 year of existence so far.

According to a more recent survey that was published by Febraban itself, 71% of Brazilians say they are satisfied with the performance of the Pix tool, with an approval that is growing and already reaches 76%, albeit a little below the date of the its launch when Pix had an approval rating of 85%. With all these digital tools, it is difficult to space for the check.